Conformal Coatings Market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 15 Bn by 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global conformal coatings market for printed circuit boards is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Conformal coatings are protective chemical coatings that protect electronic circuit boards from harsh environments that contain moisture, salt, or other contaminants. Conformal coatings ensure operational integrity of the electronic assembly by preventing it from voltage arcing, shorts, and static discharge. Generally, conformal coatings meant for protecting printed circuit boards (PCBs) are based on acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, parylene, etc.

Conformal coatings are finding wide application in PCBs owing to their prevention in absorption of moisture and dust, contamination of surface due to airborne ionic materials, etc., which results in quick deterioration in the performance of PCBs.

Owing to the protection offered to high-performing electronics from environmental conditions impacting circuit performance leading to premature failure, demand for conformal coatings for PCBs is likely to grow positively over the coming years.

Conformal Coatings Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Conformal Coatings market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Conformal Coatings market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Conformal Coatings supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Conformal Coatings, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of ultra-low temperature freezers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Conformal Coatingshas been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Conformal Coatingsdomain. Prominent companies operating in this space include Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arctiko A/S, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd, Glen Dimplex, Godrej, Haier Biomedical, LABCOLD, and Remi Group, among others.

Conformal Coatings Market Segmentations:

Product Polyurethane Conformal Coatings for PCBs Acrylics Conformal Coatings for PCBs Silicone Conformal Coatings for PCBs Parylene Conformal Coatings for PCBs Epoxy Conformal Coatings for PCBs Fluoropolymer Conformal Coatings for PCBs

Operation Method Spray Coating Dip Coating Brush Coating CVD

Technology Solvent-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs Water-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs UV-cured Conformal Coatings for PCBs LED-curable Conformal Coatings for PCB

End Use Consumer Electronics Medical Marine Defense Automotive Industrial Machinery & Equipment Aerospace



