Bioprocess Technology Market Share To Witness Steady Rise In Coming Decade : Fact.MR

As per industry analysis on the bioprocess technology market by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 18.3 Bn in 2021, surging at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Recent advances in cell-based bioprocessing has led manufacturers to attain improved ability to turn out bio therapeutics such as bi- and tri-specific antibodies, novel vaccines, and many others. This paradigm shift and digital transformation of the bio fabrication process will lead to a future facility that truly becomes an ecosystem that integrates seamless, connected, and enhanced processing with data collection and analysis. In short, this will enable real-time batch release and unattended manufacturing, thereby bringing maximum benefits. Due to the ecosystem, patients across the globe are benefitted from the readily available life-saving and life-enhancing biological therapies.

Bioprocess Technology Industry Research Key Segments

By Type Cell Culture Cell Expansion Flow Cytometry Cell Line Development Virus Infiltration

By Application Biopharmaceuticals Specialty Products Industry Chemicals Environment Management Aid

By End User Hospitals Research labs Medical Institutions Others



Competitive landscape

Key players are focusing on market expansion by following both, inorganic and organic approaches.

In 2017, GE Healthcare acquired Puridify, a bioprocessing start-up that develops nanofiber-based platform purification technology for the production of biopharmaceutical. Puridify’s FibroSelect technology complements the bead resins and chromatography membranes that are utilized in downstream bioprocessing processes today, achieving faster mass transfer & scalability, and ease of use.

Essential Takeaways from the Bioprocess Technology Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Bioprocess Technology Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Bioprocess Technology Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Bioprocess Technology Market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global bioprocess technology market anticipated to add 2.4X value by 2031.

Cell culture type anticipated to hold dominance over forecast period and to expand at CAGR of 18.7%.

Europe held 24% of global value share of bioprocess technology in 2020, and anticipated to rise at CAGR 14.6% through 2031.

Biopharmaceutical application has the highest use case potential of bioprocess technology in terms of market acceptance. This application is anticipated to gain over 450 BPS in market share by 2031.

Bioprocess technology use in environment management aid application projected to grow 2X. Industry chemical applications projected to grow 1.8X in value by 2031.

Important queries related to the Bioprocess Technology Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Bioprocess Technology Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Bioprocess Technology Marketduring the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Bioprocess Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Bioprocess Technology Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Bioprocess Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Ascorbyl Palmitate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Bioprocess Technology Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Bioprocess Technology Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Bioprocess Technology Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

