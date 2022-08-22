Ventilation Fan Market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of approximately 7% over the forecast period (2019-2029)

The industrial valves market is foreseen to expand by ~1.4x, and is poised to reach a valuation of ~US$ 79 Bn by 2030-end, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. High consumption of oil & gas has been witnessed in the developed and developing regions. Thus, major exploration & production (E&P) companies are focusing on expanding their production facilities by building new processing plants and pipelines where industrial valves find high uptake. In regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia, major intra-country and inter-country pipeline projects are under development to meet the growing demand for oil & gas.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some pipelines projects are stalled. Six pipelines operators have reduced US$ 1.9 billion from their budgets, owing to record low oil prices and weakening demand. Players such as Noble Midstream Partners, Rattler Midstream, Targa Resources, EnLink Midstream, Oneok and Pembina Pipeline have made budget cuts in oil exploration, which represents an overall 30% of planned capital expenditure for new pipeline and storage projects in 2020. Thus, owing to fallen demand of oil & gas exploration and a reduction in overall project costs of pipeline infrastructure, the demand for industrial valves is set to reduce in 2020.

Industrial Valves Market Segmentations:

By Product Type : Axial Centrifugal

By Raw Material : Metal Plastica

By Deployment : Wall-mounted Ceiling-mounted

By Application : Industrial Commercial Residential

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



