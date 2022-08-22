Growth In Sales of Dry Powder Inhaler Market To Be Largely Driven By Rising Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dry powder inhaler market is valued at around US$ 857 Mn, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7.2% through the end of 2031.

Dry powder inhalers are used to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., helping deliver medication to the lungs in the powdered form. Conventional devices such as metered-dose inhalers are being replaced with DPIs, being a finer alternative. On a global scale, escalating gasping diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, etc., is a major driver for the global dry powder inhaler market.

Key Segments Covered in Dry Powder Inhaler Industry Research

By Product Type Capsule-based Devices Blister-based Devices Reservoir/Cartridge-based Devices Others

By Application Bronchitis Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Asthma Others

By Sales Channel Offline Channels Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Other Sales Channels Online Channels

By Region North America Dry Powder Inhaler Market Latin America Dry Powder Inhaler Market Europe Dry Powder Inhaler Market South Asia Dry Powder Inhaler Market East Asia Dry Powder Inhaler Market Oceania Dry Powder Inhaler Market Middle East Africa Dry Powder Inhaler Market



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rising pollution and respiratory diseases is a key factor driving demand for dry powder inhalers at 7.2% CAGR.

Among the product types, capsule-based inhalers will be the fastest-growing segment owing to simplicity and efficiency of their use.

North America is set to dominate market revenue, followed by key countries in Europe such as the U.K. and Germany.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for dry powder inhaling devices is a fragmented one, imputing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Mergers, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships of companies, along with new product development as strategic approaches are being adopted by leading companies to upscale their market presence and create a large customer base.

For instance, Lonza, a chemicals and biotechnology solutions firm, lately launched a Center of Excellence for Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) drug product development at its existing site in Bend, OR, where the company will use its expertise in particle engineering to help customers create and evaluate formulations.

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the demand for dry powder inhaler market presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031.

The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for dry powder inhalers based on product type (capsule-based devices, blister-based devices, reservoir/cartridge-based devices, and others), application (bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, and others), and sales channel (offline and online), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

