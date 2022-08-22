Revenue Growth Of Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market To Be Influenced By Growing (Use Adoption) : Fact.MR

Worldwide sales of rapid oral fluid screening devices are estimated to surpass 17,700 thousand units in 2019, up from nearly 16,500 units in 2018. The growing demand for of rapid oral fluid screening devices can be attributed to the ever-augmenting cases of drug abuse and alcoholism in many countries across the globe. Tougher regulations and mandates for drug and alcohol testing continue to induce momentum in this market.

The study finds that efficacy of oral fluid for drug testing is being widely acknowledged on account of accuracy and precision of results. Multiple applications, such as pain management, drug treatment, and DUID (driving under influence of drugs) or drug-impaired driving, entail use of rapid oral fluid screening devices for instant yet accurate results. In addition, increasing number of hospital-based laboratories and independent laboratories are making use of rapid oral fluid screening devices to perform multimodal tests.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2694

End-Users Prefer Strips as Ideal Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices over Swabs and Cassettes

According to the research study, end-users are likely to opt for strips over swabs and cassettes, with global sales anticipated to exceed 11,400 thousand units in 2019. Easy-to-carry with minimum inconvenience involved makes strip a feasible option as compared to other forms of rapid oral fluid screening devices. In addition, strips are highly cost-effective as compared to swabs and cassettes, which makes it a viable investment for end-users who value frugality. As per the report, Europe and North America represent are likely to brim with opportunities for the key players of rapid oral fluid screening devices market, on account of the highest rates of illicit drug usage.

One of the pervasive trends favoring the growth of rapid oral fluid screening devices market is the ever- growing trend of workplace drug testing. More and more number of employers are conducting oral fluid testing sessions for post-accident, pre-employment, and randomized drug tests using rapid oral fluid screening devices. This process of drug test results in multiple financial and practical benefits, providing enough credence to its importance in dynamic workplaces.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2694

Key Segments of Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market

Drug Type Alcohol Marijuana (THC) Opioids Cocaine Amphetamines Methamphetamines Benzodiazepines Others

Forms Cassettes Swabs Strips

Product Type 1- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 4- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 5- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 6- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 7- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 8- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 9- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 10- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits 12- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Forensic Laboratories Private Employers Home Care Settings

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2694

Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market – Research Methodology

The compelling insights and forecast analysis provided in the report on rapid oral fluid screening devices market report are a result of a diligent and robust research methodology process. The research methodology for rapid oral fluid screening devices market report is an ideal combination of meticulous primary research phase and extensive secondary research phase carried by a team of expert analysts at Fact.MR.

The report on rapid oral fluid screening devices market report offers utmost credibility in terms of information and insights compiled and also serves as a decision-making tool for aspiring players in the rapid oral fluid screening devices market report vying to boost their market sustenance. The report on rapid oral fluid screening devices market report offers a deep-dive into the evolving market trends that helps the market players of rapid oral fluid screening devices market report to make informed decisions.

The research report by Fact.MR offers incisive insights into the forecast analysis of rapid oral fluid screening devices market. As per the report, the rapid oral fluid screening devices market is estimated to grow at a value CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

For More Insight https://storage.googleapis.com/qurium/theelephant.info/2022-07-15-the-scourge-of-the-disposable-diaper-in-rural-kenya.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com