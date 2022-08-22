Global refractories market is forecast to reflect moderate growth of under 4% during the forecast period. Steel sector for refractories, among all end use industries is well positioned to continue dominating the demand pie with close to three fourth of the overall refractories consumption by 2030. The years ahead are forecast to experience new trends of clay-based refractories, which will put more pressure on steel, cement and other allied industries to satisfy the ever increasing consumer demand.

Further, to meet the rising demand, manufacturers are forced to drag heavy investments in improving their performance and product availability. This situation will positively drive the global refractories demand in the long term forecast, attributed to high applications in steel, cement and glass industries. However, the outbreak of nCoV-19 has impacted demand for steel products, as a result of nation-wide lockdowns with a detrimental effect on production and supply chains. Decelerating demand for steel products and ceased construction activity has led to muted growth in the refractories market.

Refractories Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Refractories market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Refractoriesmarket are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Refractories supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Predictive Diagnostics, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of ultra-low temperature freezers, along with their detailed profiles. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Prominent companies operating in this space include Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arctiko A/S, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd, Glen Dimplex, Godrej, Haier Biomedical, LABCOLD, and Remi Group, among others.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Refractories: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Refractories demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Refractories. As per the study, the demand for Refractories will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Refractories. As per the study, the demand for Refractories will grow through 2029. Refractories historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Refractories consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Refractories Market Segmentations:

By Material : Clay Non-Clay

By Form : Bricks Monolithic Others

By End-Use : Steel Energy & Chemicals Non-Ferrous Metals Cement Glass

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



