Recycled Asphalt Market is expected to accumulate US$ 10.7 Bn by 2031

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of recycled asphalt to be valued at nearly US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2021-2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%. Demand has witnessed growth owing to rising petroleum prices across the globe. Recycled asphalt offers less use of resources leading to economic and environmental safety.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, sales of recycled asphalt expanded at over 2% CAGR. Growth projections took a temporary dip amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, prompting the construction industry to cease operations in wake of imposition of mandatory lockdowns. Since Q4 2020, however, prospects have been rebounding, as rapid vaccination drives encourage resumption of key end use industrial operations.

Recycle asphalt also plays an important role in improving the performance and durability of road surfaces of gravel constructed roads. Along with durability it also minimizes road dust and misplacement of gravels from the roads. Thus, all these factors are playing a key role in spurring the demand for recycled asphalt.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5868

Recycled Asphalt Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Recycled Asphalt market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Recycled Asphalt market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for c supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Recycled Asphalt, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Market Competitors:

Bodean Company, Cherry Companies, Downer Group, GAF Materials, Lone Star Paving, Owens Corning, Pavement Recycling System, Inc., The Kraemer Company, LLC, Wirtgen Group and CertainTeed are prominent recycled asphalt market players. In 2020 GAF Materials invested $21 Mn to build 400,000 square feet of space in Gainesville to expand business in Texas, U.S. The company plans to occupy the new space in Gainesville, Florida in around January 2022. In 2020 Ames-Kraemer Company LLC announced ramping up of its major construction activities on the Twin Ports Interchange Project in Duluth for MnDOT (Minnesota Department of Transportation). Once completed, this project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replace aging infrastructure, and better accommodate freight movements through the interchanges next to the Clure Public Terminal.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5868

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Recycled Asphalt: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Recycled Asphalt demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Recycled Asphalt. As per the study, the demand for Recycled Asphalt will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Recycled Asphalt. As per the study, the demand for Recycled Asphalt will grow through 2029. Recycled Asphalt historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Recycled Asphalt consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Recycled Asphalt Market Segmentations:

Type Hot Recycling Asphalt Cold Recycling Asphalt

Application Patch Material Hot Mix Asphalt Temporary Driveways and Roads Road Aggregate Interlocking Bricks New Asphalt Shingles Energy Recovery



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5868

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in us and dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our usp is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com