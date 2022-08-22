Facility Management Market likely to reach US$ 153.7 Billion by the end of the said forecast period

The global facility market was valued at US$ 42.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 2.0% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 47.5 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 12.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 153.7 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of facility management services across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of facility management during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Facility Management Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Facility Management market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Facility Management market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Facility Management supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Predictive Diagnostics, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of ultra-low temperature freezers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Facility Management has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Facility Management domain. Prominent companies operating in this space include Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arctiko A/S, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd, Glen Dimplex, Godrej, Haier Biomedical, LABCOLD, and Remi Group, among others.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Facility Management: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Facility Management demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Facility Management. As per the study, the demand for Facility Management will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Facility Management. As per the study, the demand for Facility Management will grow through 2029. Facility Management historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Facility Management consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Facility Management Market Segmentations:

By component Type Solution Integrated Workplace Management System Building Information Modeling Facility Operations and Security Management Facility Environment Management Facility Property Management Services Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment Mode Cloud On-premises

By Organization Size Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical BFSI, IT and Telecom Government and Public Administration Healthcare, Education Retail Energy and Utilities Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate Other Verticals [Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, and Hospitality]

By Region North America Europe APAC MEA Latin America



