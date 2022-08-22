North America to be the Most Lucrative Market for Electric Grill During Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electric Grill market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electric Grill. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electric Grill, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electric Grill Market.

Valuable insights encapsulated in the research report offers crucial information on different aspects of the market along with an accurate analysis of factors that are impacting the market growth significantly.

Electric Grill Market: Taxonomy

Detailed insights encapsulated in the research report offers qualitative and quantitative analysis on the electric grill market, offering a broad view on the recent market trends and developments along with its impact on the market growth prospects during the coming years.

Valuable perspectives compiled in the report provides key insights on the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that are influencing the customer’s purchase decisions and reflecting on the brand perception of various companies.

In-depth insights offered in the research report briefs the readers on the major determinants, threats, deterrents, and lucrative opportunities, which will impact growth of the major companies in the market over the forecast period.

The report also offers with important information and an accurate analysis related to the impact of the growth of identified segments in the electric grill market, which can benefit the investors and stakeholders in making crucial business decisions.

Detailed insights offered in the report highlight various segments that include application, pricing, distribution channel, cooking area, product type, end use, material type, and power rating, and region.

Competitive Landscape Assessment

Valuable insights compiled in the research report provides crucial information pertaining to the competitive landscape of the market, which enables the existing players and new companies to formulate informed strategies.

Based on these insights and accurate analysis provided in the report, leading companies can get a better understanding of the current market scenario and identify the recent trends.

Perspectives related to the strategic partnerships and collaborations among major companies, development of innovative products, and the impact of regulatory reforms have also been provided in the competitive landscape of the report.

On the basis of these insights, readers and investors can formulate important marketing strategies and make right investment decisions.

Future of the electric grill market is likely to rely on meat thermometers and grill tongs of Millennials, as consumers between the age-group 25 and 35 are more likely to purchase grills, says a recent Fact.MR study. Grill and relevant accessories are set to perceive a rapid demand growth, with consumer preferences shifting toward high-end, feature-intensive grills. With the trend toward cookouts gaining popularity among young adults worldwide, grill sales are likely to surge significantly, thereby influencing the market for electric grill.

Electric grills sales will also be affected from introduction of new products that feature Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity and offer remote monitoring.

Fact.MR’s study estimates nearly 1,730,000 units of electric grills to be sold worldwide by 2028-end

. Growth of the barbecuing and grills industry has remained steady over the past few years, post-recovery from weak economic impact on account of housing market collapse. However, with renewed growth of the residential sector, demand for grills will surge underpinned by rising GHDI of consumers in developed and developing nations.

Portable Electric Grills Emerge as a Key Trend

Consumers nowadays seek portable options in all kinds of products and accessories and cooking appliances are no exception. Portable electric grills are increasingly sought by consumers during their family outings and picnics. Manufacturers such as Weber have therefore produced electric grills that are durable and portable, thereby meeting current consumer lifestyle demands. Moreover, portable electric grills integrated with advanced technology are being offered by brands at reasonable costs have further complemented their penetration in the market.

Electric Grill Market: Indoor Applications Continue to Spearhead with Bulk Value Share

Indoor application of electric grills will continue to spearhead the market with over three-fifth value share. As electric grills depend on electricity as their source for heating grill plate, restrictions pertaining to apartment barbecuing, such as in gas and charcoal grills, are alleviated. Indoor use devoid of smoke issues is a key advantage of electric grills which has been driving their demand among consumers since their emergence. In a bid to leverage the indoor application’s dominance, electric grill manufacturers are offering various modalities such as countertop designs for permanent kitchen placement.

North America’s Dominance Prevails, as Barbecuing Becomes Integral Part of Consumers’ Lifestyle

A promising future has been envisaged for the barbecuing and grilling industry in North America by Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA). HPBA states approximately 30% consumers to utilize grills or smokers, which in turn has led grilling to gain immense traction as year-round passion in the region. Passion for taste and flavor in foods is likely to demonstrate rising vigour in North America, implying positive prospects for barbecuing & grilling industry. Barbecuing has become more of an inherent part of consumers’ lifestyle in the region.

HPBA states that over one-third consumers in North America eye on purchasing new grill, with electric grills accounting for nearly 10% of the overall grill sales. Although holding a relatively lower share in the industry, electric grills are expected to witness increased demand in the near future in light of their indoor use convenience and energy-efficient attributes. This will significantly influence future growth of the electric grill market in North America.

