Windshield Store Announces Cashless Insurance Claims for Windshield Replacement

New Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — Windshield Store is an auto glass shop that provides genuine windshield repair and replacement facilities. The company has recently announced to provide Cashless Insurance Claims for windshield replacement for all vehicle makes and models. So, if your windshield is cracked or needs replacement, worry not. All you have to do is to take your vehicle to the windshield store; the technicians will handle everything – from claim intimation, paper work, inspection to cost approval and glass replacement. However you need to have comprehensive car insurance to enjoy this facility.

Windshield Store is a leading windshield replacement and repair services provider in Delhi NCR. The company leaves no stone unturned to help its customers with the best services ever. Summer has a negative impact on the windshield glass, so the offer is being provided in light of this.

Automobile windshields are crucial for the safety of the driver and other occupants. In addition to enhancing the car’s aesthetic appeal, windshield glass saves occupants from being ejected during a collision. Moreover, it protects the occupants from the elements, including rain, debris, rocks, dust, and insects.

Speaking about the announcement, Sandeep Baliyan, the CEO of Windshield Store said, “We are excited to offer our customers Cashless Insurance Claims for all major Indian vehicle insurance companies. We understand how crucial a windshield is for a car owner. Often times we see people keep driving with their cracked windshield so as to save money as long as they can without realizing that driving with a broken windshield can be really dangerous. That’s the reason we have decided to help them with cashless insurance claims so that they don’t delay their windshield replacement.”

Further, he added, “We want our customers to stay safe and always prefer OEM car glass despite the high price in comparison to cheap aftermarket parts. The cashless insurance claim facility is a step to the better future. We make sure that you get a hassle free cashless insurance claims facility on all our centers.”

Incepted in 2011, Windshield Store has established a strong presence in the National Capital Region. Today, the brand has seven branches in Delhi NCR, including Greater Kailash, Naraina, Narela, Rohini, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. The best thing about Windshield Store is that the brand deals only in original car components to ensure that their customers receive the highest quality items.

The firm maintains a large inventory of windshields for virtually all types of automobiles, including the front windshield, rear windshield, sunroof, defogger, and door glass. In addition, they lay a major emphasis on delivering original equipment manufacturer (OEM) glass for all windshield replacements. Moreover, Windshield Store has a team of windshield experts to help you get the best repair/replacement services.

In addition, the company follows a “Repair First” policy. Aside from that, the company offers a one-year guarantee on all its windshield replacements, which covers flaws in manufacturing as well as workmanship.

About the Windshield Store

Since its founding in 2011, Windshield Store has become a household name within the automotive industry. The brand’s windshield repair and replacement services in Delhi NCR are of the highest quality. Windshield Store has branches in seven locations in the Delhi NCR region. The brand, with headquarters in Naraina, New Delhi, has a robust distribution network throughout the country. In addition to offering cashless insurance claims, the firm provides a one-year warranty on all windshield replacements.

For additional details, please visit https://windshieldstore.in/.