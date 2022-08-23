Sage Bookkeeping Software Provides Opportunities For Start-ups And Small Businesses To Survive And Thrive In The Business Environment: Whiz Consulting 

London, United KIngdom, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a well-known name in the field of accounting and bookkeeping. They have a team of experienced professionals with relevant expertise and knowledge in their respective fields. They have been providing top-notch accounting and bookkeeping solutions to various industries. Their accounting and bookkeeping services include small, medium, and large enterprises. In a recent interview with Whiz, their senior officials discussed the importance of cloud-based accounting software, particularly Sage bookkeeping and accounting software. With the rapid technological advancements, the concept of cloud-based software has taken over. The innumerable benefits provided by cloud-based software enable businesses to streamline their accounting and bookkeeping processes.

What is Sage?

Bookkeeping and accounting are the two critical determinants of a company’s long-term success. It might be difficult for business owners to develop bookkeeping skills and efficiently manage all the bookkeeping tasks. Moreover, manual processing of bookkeeping and accounting brings more inaccuracy and unnecessary delays in the process. To overcome such challenges, the concept of cloud-based software like Sage bookkeeping and accounting software has become increasingly popular. Sage is a cloud-based or online software which has made accounting and bookkeeping simple and easy for businesses. It has eliminated the inefficiencies and inaccuracies associated with manual intervention.

Start-ups and small businesses are cost-conscious, and paying for accounting services might seem worthwhile. Additionally, they need cost-effective software that saves the business owners valuable time and energy. One accounting solution is choosing Sage bookkeeping and accounting software per the specific needs and requirements. Sage offers different packages with different features that fit every organisation. Majorly the cost-effectiveness and user-friendliness of Sage attract start-ups and small businesses.

Most UK-based businesses are familiar with Sage as the software company is based in England and is up to date with all necessary compliance. The top executives at Whiz exclaimed, “Sage understands the needs and requirements of their customers and their industries and quickly adapts to the technological advancements. This way, it can attract more clients while retaining the existing ones”. Some of the functionalities of Sage include:

Making payments Automatic calculation of payroll Capability to print out invoices Automatic alteration of stock levels Valuation of stock Automatic update of general ledger accounts Analysis of business sales VAT returns, etc.

Start-ups and small business owners sceptical of investing in accounting software can choose Sage without any second thought. Initially Sage was founded to cater to the needs of start-ups, small business, freelancers, etc. However, over the passage of time, the company has expanded and included various other versions suitable for every scale of organisation. The senior officials at Whiz highlighted some of the advantages provided by Sage bookkeeping and accounting software that are listed below:

No human error – The cloud-based technology used by Sage helps to eliminate manual errors. The traditional accounting methods are mainly based on a paper-based approach which increases human errors, fraud and other malpractices. Using cloud-based software like Sage completely removes such errors and ensures speed and accuracy. Less time consuming – Manual data processing takes a lot of time and effort. In addition, it may lead to inefficiencies and inaccuracies. On the other hand, cloud-based technology speeds up the process, and the information must only be entered into the system once. Moreover, businesses can refocus on more relevant business activities with saved time and effort. Cost-effectiveness – The Sage software works on the model of modern accounting methods. It saves a lot of costs incurred in paper-based accounting because the work requires less hourly paid work. Furthermore, the systems are usually issued at a low subscription cost Real-time information – The cloud-based technology allows businesses to view and access all the financial information anywhere at any time. The business owners can check unforeseen costs or confirm which transactions have been processed. In such a way, they can access the relevant information in real-time.

Conclusion

As a start-up or small business owner, the cost is one of the most important things to consider. Fortunately, the cost of Sage bookkeeping and accounting software is quite reasonable, so there is no reason not to have it. Small businesses can devote maximum time and effort towards core business activities while the rest is managed by Sage software. We at Whiz Consulting can support your small business or start-up by employing industry experts in your accounting matters. Our professionals have practical knowledge of cloud-based software like Xero, FreshBooks, Sage, etc. Their proficiency and diversified industrial knowledge help to streamline the entire accounting system while the business owners can focus entirely on growing the organisation.