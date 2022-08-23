Family Attorney Kate Vetrano Named to List of 2023 Best Lawyers in America®

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — Best Lawyers® has recognized Kathleen Vetrano, family attorney of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC, placing her on the 2023 Best Lawyers in America® list, which is the 29th edition of this esteemed list. Since 2008, Ms. Vetrano has been recognized for this honor each year: an impressive 15 appearances on the Best Lawyers list.

Best Lawyers has recognized Ms. Vetrano for her work in the categories of Family Law (family law includes such matters as divorce, child custody, spousal and child support, and alimony) and Family Law Mediation.

Ms. Vetrano has practiced family law since 1981. She believes that families are forever so it is very important that the lawyers and the divorcing couple conduct themselves in a family-centric manner. While amicable and collaborative solutions are desirable, Ms. Vetrano is experienced and prepared to litigate issues to protect the rights of her clients.

Nominees for the 2023 Best Lawyers Awards could be submitted through the Best Lawyers website and Best Lawyers also automatically nominates currently recognized lawyers for subsequent editions. Winners are determined through a substantive and detailed survey process. This process includes peer review by currently recognized lawyers. Once feedback is collected from voters, candidates are confirmed to be in good standing with their local bar associations. For the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, 10.8 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 66,000 leading lawyers in 147 practice areas being included in the 28th edition.

About Best Lawyers in America®

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. More than 113,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and they have received more than 15 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. Lawyers are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”

About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC family attorneys provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents in the Main Line Philadelphia area. Vetrano’s lawyers have a great deal of skill and experience in family law matters and work diligently to achieve the best results possible for each client and family. Firm Partner Kathleen Vetrano holds the philosophy that family lawyers must understand the needs of each family member in order to create a healthy family environment after a divorce. This belief is shared by the other attorneys in her firm, and they recommend courses of action that are most appropriate for each individual case.

