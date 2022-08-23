A1 Carpet Cleaning To Offer Special Southampton Deals

CHICHESTER, UK, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — A1 Carpet Cleaning, a well-established firm with over 32 years experience, has announced a new promotion for the Southampton area.

A1, as it’s affectionately known, will be offering all new and existing customers a discount of up to 50% off all existing prices, with this promotion lasting at least until Christmas 2022.

With similar promotions already proving popular in the other areas it covers, expanding the offer to the Southampton area was a logical choice.

Martin Teague, founder of A1 Carpet Cleaning explained the decision when he said, “Most carpet cleaning companies will run one type of promotion or another, and our promotion of choice has always been to offer 50% off all prices.”

“One thing that makes us different is that unlike other companies, we don’t then try and recoup the cost by selling additional services. I’m a firm believer in honesty and integrity, and I always endeavour to ensure any promotions we run are reflective of that.”

“We’re already doing a lot of work in Southampton and I hope this will take us to the next level.”

All the carpet cleaners at A1 Carpet Cleaning are fully insured and the company offers a complete money back guarantee if any customer is not 100% satisfied.

To find out more, call 0800 141 2226 or visit Carpet Cleaning Southampton