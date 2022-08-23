Biofuels Industry Is Likely To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Snapshot Newly-released biofuels industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from the sales of biofuels in 2020 was US$ 134 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021 – 2031. Bioethanol is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 53.6 Bn over the next ten years.

By Biofuel Type Biodiesel Bioethanol Others

By Feedstock Corn-based Biofuel Sugarcane-based Biofuel Vegetable Oil-based Biofuel Other Feedstock-based Biofuel

By Application Biofuel for Land Transport Biofuel for Shipping Biofuel for Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR’s market research analysis, innovations as well as product development have been prominent developments related to biofuel in recent years.

In July 2021, Alpha Biofuels, a Singapore based company announced that it has blended its biofuel at its Tuas plant, wherein, it was converted from cooking oil that it had collected from food & beverage manufacturers. In the same month, it is also used as trial in the vessel The Frontier Jacaranda, which sailed on 93% standard fuel and 7% biofuel.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering biofuel have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

About Fact.MR:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

