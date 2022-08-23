Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for lithium-ion battery cathodes is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12% in value by 2031.

Gains in the market are likely to be driven by the undercurrents of numerous end-use industries and widening application base. Over the recent past, there has been significant strides in research & development activities on battery materials, including cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, and separators.

Significant increment in R&D investments have led lithium-ion battery towards increasing production and expanded sales, particularly among automakers and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Lithium-ion batteries have been constantly gaining traction in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, which will lubricate the infiltration of lithium-ion battery cathodes in these markets over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market expected to expand at CAGR of 12% through 2031.

Asia Pacific account for 44% of global market share.

Market expanded at CAGR of 9% over past 5 years.

Demand for lithium-ion batteries in electrical vehicles to rise over forecast period.

Opportunities for lithium-ion battery cathode manufacturers likely to remain influenced by tightening regulatory scenario in automotive industry.

Cylindrical lithium-ion cells account for 55% of overall revenue share.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Manufacturing trend analysis:

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market growth.

