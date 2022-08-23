Ackee Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2022 To 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The business intelligence study for the Ackee market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Ackee market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Ackee market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2018 – 2028.

Growing Exports of Non-Traditional Jamaican Crops Creating Sustained Opportunities

The ackee market is likely to grow at a rapid pace with the emerging trend of purchasing local products using traditional trade methods. The buttery and savory flavor of ackees continues to appeal to a wide target audience, making ackee one of the popular products in mainstream supermarkets and gourmet stores internationally.

Manufacturers are targeting large consumer bases in foreign markets by offering ackees in new and exciting ways. Leading ackee manufacturers are providing canned ackees that contain less sugar yet taste fresh, in order to meet the dynamic consumer demands.

The ackee market is mainly influenced by increasing exports of canned ackee from Jamaica to developed regional markets such as North America and Europe. The total export sales of canned ackees from Jamaica reached over US$ 13 million in 2014 and around US$ 20 million in 2016. With the increasing demand for non-traditional Jamaican crops among consumers across the globe, the Jamaica Promotions Corporation expects the ackee exports to surpass US$ 21 million in 2018 and US$ 29 million by the end of 2020. In addition, the Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA) predicts that the ackee market will witness excellent growth in the upcoming years with increasing demand for Jamaican crops.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

