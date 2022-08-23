Speech Therapy Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Genesis Rehab Services, Speech Therapy Solutions, Inc., Reliant Rehabilitation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Speech Therapy Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Speech Therapy Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Speech therapy is the treatment of communication and swallowing disorders in children and adults. Speech therapists work with patients to improve their ability to communicate effectively and to swallow safely. Speech therapy may be recommended for individuals who have difficulty producing speech sounds correctly, have trouble using speech to communicate, or have difficulty with swallowing.

Key Trends

Some key trends in speech therapy technology include the use of mobile apps, wearables, and virtual reality. These technologies can be used to help people with speech disorders to improve their communication skills.

Mobile apps can be used to provide speech therapy exercises and games. Some apps can also be used to track progress and provide feedback.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Speech Therapy market. Firstly, the rising prevalence of communication disorders is a key driver of market growth. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), approximately one in every six people in the United States (US) aged 3 years or older has a communication disorder. This is equivalent to around 15% of the US population.

Market Segmentation

By Age Group

Children

Adults

By Indication

Speech Disorders

Language Disorders

Apraxia

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Genesis Rehab Services

Speech Therapy Solutions, Inc.

Reliant Rehabilitation

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

Smart Speech Therapy LLC

BenchMark Physical Therapy Institute

