Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Trends, Growth Strategies And Forecast Analysis 2028

Broadcast Scheduling Software Industry Overview

The global broadcast scheduling software market size was valued at more than USD 1.05 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing complexity in broadcast media planning and the increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions are the key factors expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the increase in the adoption of smart devices and the rising popularity of multimedia streaming applications are also fueling the market growth. Broadcast scheduling software offers a wide range of features for broadcast management teams, including flexibility and efficiency, automation, content and event categorization, and remote access from any device at any time.

Over the past years, the broadcast and media industry has witnessed numerous changes in terms of technology. Technological proliferation in broadcasting processes has assisted service providers in enhancing their product offerings, which has significantly contributed to the overall growth of the market. Moreover, with the growth of the media and entertainment industry and changing behavior of the viewers and listeners, broadcasters are experiencing more technological disruptions.

With the growing usage of smartphones, many people are shifting from traditional TV and radio mediums to online and web sources. Such factors are restraining the market growth. However, the growing investment in media technology is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the forthcoming years.

The global digital video advertising market size to be valued at USD 292.4 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% during the forecast period. Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market: The global live streaming pay-per-view market size to be valued at USD 2.3 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global broadcast scheduling software market based on solution, deployment, application, and region:

Broadcast Scheduling Software Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Software

Services

Broadcast Scheduling Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Broadcast Scheduling Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

TV

Radio

Digital Platforms

Broadcast Scheduling Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2021 : Imagine Communications announced the collaboration with MBC GROUP, a Dubai-based media company, which is also one of the major media content providers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

: Imagine Communications announced the collaboration with MBC GROUP, a Dubai-based media company, which is also one of the major media content providers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. March 2020: AMC Networks Inc., along with WarnerMedia and Disney, partnered with Xandr, a New York-based marketing and advertising company. Under this partnership, the companies are reinventing their linear TV advertising with Xandr’s strategic buying platform called Xandr Invest to provide a better customer experience.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global broadcast scheduling software market are:

Advanced Broadcast Services Limited

AMC Networks Inc.

AxelTech

BroadView Software

Chetu Inc.

Chyro

Imagine Communications

MediaGenix

Marketron Broadcast Solutions

Schedule it Ltd.

WideOrbit

