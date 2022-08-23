Warehouse Execution System Market Research, Insights and Forecast 2028

Warehouse Execution System Industry Overview

The global warehouse execution system market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in order volumes and velocity is the primary reason for the increasing adoption of the warehouse execution system (WES). The capabilities offered by the WES software enable the end-users to effectively and efficiently manage workflows within the warehouse or distribution center. Moreover, as WES shares the functions of warehouse management systems and warehouse control systems, it is increasingly gaining traction.

Warehouse execution system is a hybrid software system having capabilities of Warehouse Control System (WCS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) and is an ideal solution for organizations having large order volumes and high throughput needs. It helps to coordinate equipment and labor through dynamic optimization, which helps facility owners manage resources and optimize facility operations. Moreover, with an increased order volume, the automated warehouse facilities must be equipped with the latest technologies to cater to the increasing need for agile fulfillment.

Manufacturers and warehousing service providers are increasingly focusing on automating processes in their facilities. More emphasis is being given to software solutions such as WES, which include various functions such as automation control, optimized order execution, intelligent routing, optimized workflows, automated sortation, real-time visibility, congestion management, among others.

WES software can be offered by the companies/vendors in a couple of ways. Firstly, the software can be provided by the vendors as a standalone software offering. This type of solution may have the functionalities of both WMS and WCS integrated into one. The second type of offering comprises WMS or WCS software with WES capabilities embedded into the existing software. This type of solution is largely preferred by companies that do not wish to replace the traditional WMS software.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also significantly impacted the warehouse execution system market. The restrictions imposed by the government forced individuals to increasingly use e-commerce sales channels for purchasing groceries and other items. Such high usage of online sales channels pushed companies to develop their warehousing infrastructure in terms of technology and space. Moreover, the growing emphasis on faster order fulfillment also contributes to market growth as logistics providers increasingly adopt WES software to increase logistical efficiency.

Warehouse Execution System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global warehouse execution system market based on component, deployment, end-user, and region:

Warehouse Execution System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Software

Service

Warehouse Execution System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Warehouse Execution System End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

Others

Warehouse Execution System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2020: Softeon announced the launch of an advanced solution that combines WMS and WES solutions.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global warehouse execution system market are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Fortna Inc.

SSI SCHAEFER

Manhattan Associates

Bastian Solutions, LLC

VARGO

Matthews Automation Solutions

Invata Intralogistics

Softeon

WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

