North America Deck Design Software Market Demand, Analysis, Segment And Forecasts Report To 2028

North America Deck Design Software Industry Overview

The North America deck design software market size was valued at USD 86.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Digital disruption in the field of deck-building and architectural services has enabled the real estate industry to provide more time-efficient and better quality services. Such disruption has paved the way for the larger use of communication and design sharing tools among deck suppliers and designers. Realizing the potential benefits of digital tools, many architects and designers continue to use deck-building tools to reduce time, congestion, and costs related to the design process. Furthermore, the integration of technologies such as AI and machine learning, along with the addition of creative design layouts, is expected to improve the efficiency of these solutions in the near future, which could, in turn, drive the market over the forecast period.

The U.S. deck design software market has witnessed stable growth since 2017, thanks to the presence of several vendors and the continued introduction of advanced deck design tools that can help architects and designers select materials and designs as per their projects. For instance, AZEK Company Inc., an outdoor living products provider, offers the Azek Deck Designer software, which has more than 140 products and a list of deck design templates. The software also offers customizations in pre-built templates and allows users to develop their designs in 3D. Several other design tools in the market offer feature that homeowners and experts can use for their remodeling and home improvement activities.

Deck designing is a complex process and needs the consideration of several rules and the latest technological requirements. The implementation of decks manually requires extensive efforts in complying with all the requirements and the process is prone to errors with a high risk of failure. Manual design efforts also require extensive time and dedicated efforts. The need to accommodate such a complicated process has led to the demand for deck design software with in-built design templates from architects and homeowners.

Over the years, decks have become an integral part of real estate and home renovation projects due to the changing consumer preference for aesthetic materials that enhance the appearance of the house. In addition to aesthetics, several residential and commercial users continue to build decks as part of outdoor extensions such as outdoor kitchens and shade arbors to host events. The growing popularity of DIY home décor or renovation projects, along with the steady growth of the real estate sector, has been instrumental in driving the market in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to work remotely, thereby changing the way they communicate. The scenario has encouraged innovation to support digital transformation and online communication across several sectors. The need for a larger reliance on digital tools has impacted the deck design industry positively. The industry witnessed an increased demand for deck design software as COVID-19 restrictions rendered it necessary to share designs and layouts remotely. In addition, the increased demand for wood-alternative products, like composite decking and railing products, in the U.S. provided an impetus to the demand for deck design software in 2020. For instance, Trex Company, Inc., engaged in manufacturing wood-alternative composites in the U.S., reported a 19.2% growth in its business in 2020. Several other companies also reported a growth in revenue for composite products in the construction sector, suggesting promising opportunities for deck design vendors.

North America Deck Design Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America deck design software market on the basis of deployment, end use, application, and country:

North America Deck Design Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

On-premise

Cloud

North America Deck Design Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Architect & Builders

Remodelers

Interior Designers

Others

North America Deck Design Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Residential

Commercial

North America Deck Design Software Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

S.

Canada

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Fiberon announced the launch of Deck Designer, a new addition to the company’s Discovery Deck Design Tools suite of digital resources for homeowners and trade professionals.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America deck design software market include:

AZEK Building Products (TimberTech)

Fiberon

MiTek Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

Chief Architect, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc.

SmartDraw, LLC

MiTek Inc.

Fiberon

