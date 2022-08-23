Sports Drink Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition, Monster Beverage Corp

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Sports Drink Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sports Drink Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A sports drink is a drink designed to help athletes rehydrate, replenish electrolytes, and provide energy during and after physical activity. Sports drinks are typically high in carbohydrates and low in protein. They may also contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Key Trends

The key trends in Sports Drink technology are:

1. Increasing focus on healthy and natural ingredients: There is an increasing focus on using healthy and natural ingredients in sports drinks, in order to appeal to health-conscious consumers. This trend is being driven by the growing popularity of health and fitness trends such as clean eating and fitness.

2. Innovation in packaging: There is a trend toward innovation in packaging, in order to make sports drinks more convenient and portable. This includes the use of resealable and reusable packaging, as well as packaging that can be easily opened and closed with one hand.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the sports drink market are health and fitness, convenience, and price. Health and fitness is the main driver for the sports drink market as people are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for products that will help them stay healthy and fit. Convenience is also a key driver for the sports drink market as people are looking for products that are easy to use and convenient to purchase. Price is also a key driver for the sports drink market as people are looking for products that are affordable and offer value for money.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Isotonic

Hypertonic

Hypotonic

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Supermarkets

Online Platform

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Nutrition

Monster Beverage Corp

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Red Bull GmbH

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

