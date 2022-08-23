Sports Footwear Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Asics Corporation, Adidas, Puma SE

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Sports Footwear Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sports Footwear Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sports footwear is footwear designed for specific sports. The shoes are usually designed to provide extra grip or support, and they are often made from specialized materials. Common examples of sports footwear include running shoes, football boots, and tennis shoes.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in sports footwear technology. First, there is a trend toward lighter-weight shoes. This is especially important for runners, who need to minimize the weight of their shoes to improve their performance. Second, there is a trend toward shoes with better shock absorption. This is important for all athletes, as it can help prevent injuries. Third, there is a trend toward shoes with better traction. This is important for all athletes, as it can help them stay on their feet and avoid injuries.

Key Drivers

The sports footwear market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sports shoes from athletes and sports enthusiasts. In addition, the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities has also fueled the demand for sports shoes. Furthermore, the development of innovative designs and technologies in sport’s shoes has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Sports shoes Tennis Shoes Soccer Shoes

Running and walking shoes

By End User

Men

Women

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Asics Corporation

Adidas

Puma SE

VF Corporation

Nike, Inc.

FILA Korea, Ltd.

New Balance, Inc.

SKECHERS, Inc.

