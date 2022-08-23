Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | LivaNova Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik Pvt., Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) is a minimally-invasive procedure used to replace a diseased or damaged heart valve. The procedure is typically performed in patients who are too ill to undergo conventional open-heart surgery.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) technology. One major trend is the development of new and improved valve designs. This includes the development of valves that can be placed via a less invasive approach, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). TAVR is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to replace a faulty aortic valve. The procedure is less invasive than traditional open-heart surgery, and it has been shown to be effective in treating aortic valve stenosis.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) market are the increasing prevalence of valvular diseases, the growing aging population, and the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries. The THVR market is also driven by the technological advancements in THVR devices and the increasing number of clinical trials for THVR. The prevalence of valvular diseases is increasing due to the growing aging population. This increase in the aging population is expected to drive the demand for THVR procedures.

Market Segmentation

By Indications

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation

By Product

Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

LivaNova Plc.

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik Pvt., Ltd.

Edward Lifesciences

Medtronic Plc.

Neovasc Inc.

NeoChord

St. Jude Medical

