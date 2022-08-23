Virtual Power Plant Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | ABB Ltd., AGL Energy Ltd., Autogrid Systems Inc

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Virtual Power Plant Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Virtual Power Plant Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Virtual Power Plant (VPP) is a distributed energy resource system that uses multiple distributed energy resources (DERs) to provide grid services. DERs can include, but are not limited to, photovoltaic (PV) systems, wind turbines, energy storage systems, and combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

Key Trends

The key trends in Virtual Power Plant technology are the move toward more distributed energy resources, the development of new storage technologies, and the use of artificial intelligence to optimize plant performance. The move towards more distributed energy resources is being driven by the need to increase the flexibility of the power system and to reduce the carbon footprint of power generation.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Virtual Power Plant market are the increasing demand for electricity, the need for improved grid stability, the need for improved energy efficiency, and the need for increased renewable energy integration. The increasing demand for electricity is driven by population growth and economic development. The need for improved grid stability is driven by the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources and the need to provide backup power during grid outages.

Market Segmentation

By End-Use

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Technology

Distribution Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

By Region

North America US



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

AGL Energy Ltd.

Autogrid Systems Inc

Enbala Power Networks

Enel x Inc.

General Electric Company

Limejump Energy Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

