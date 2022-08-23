Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market Prominent Players, Recent Developments and Trend Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Durable Medical Equipment Rental Industry Overview

The global durable medical equipment rental market size was valued at USD 24.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for home care and the high costs of medical equipment as well as the increasing need to curb healthcare expenditure. The market is also driven by the increasing geriatric and disabled population, leading to rising demand for long-term care as well as personal mobility and safety devices.

Rental services require short-term arrangements as compared to leasing and are much economical than buying. Benefits of rental services are immediate accessibility, flexible terms allowing extension options, little capital outlay, inclusive of service coverage (in some cases). These benefits of rental services are expected to fuel market growth.

Some companies like Block Imaging, include service coverage in the rent prices. Preventive maintenance, parts replacement and engineer labor, uptime guarantee, and 24/7 call centers are some of the features provided by the durable medical equipment (DME) rental providers. These featured services, thus, help in reducing the quality concerns associated with DME rental services. Since the target population for these devices is mostly elderly or disabled individuals, having access to such services promotes no hassles and a better standard of living.

Rapid technological advancements leading to early product obsolesce is one of the factors promoting consumers and healthcare organizations to adopt DME rental services. For instance, walking aids with advanced accessories are being developed, which provide more comfort to the users, while rollators are a sophisticated version of traditional wheelchair or walker. Such advancements are anticipated to encourage DME rental services as it provides access to new and advanced products to consumers. Upgrading medical devices is a key marketing strategy adopted by renting companies to generate additional revenues.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is also straining hospital systems across the globe and is adversely affecting the financials of several hospitals and small-medium clinics. This, in turn, is anticipated to reduce future expenditures on capital equipment by these healthcare settings, thereby hampering the purchase of capital-intensive equipment and favoring preference for rental equipment by these healthcare settings. Hence, we can also conclude that the pandemic has presented the rental industry with lucrative opportunities and one can expect the introduction of new participants into the market space over the next 3-5 years.

Durable Medical Equipment Rental Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global durable medical equipment rental market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

DME Rental Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Personal Mobility Devices

Bathroom Safety and Medical Furniture

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

DME Rental End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Personal/Home care

Institutes and laboratories

Hospitals

Durable Medical Equipment Rental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Durable Medical Equipment Rental Industry include

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Siemens Financial Services, Inc.

Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment

Westside Medical Supply

Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

N.Y Medical Products Inc.

All American Medical Supply Corp.

Homepro Medical Supplies, LLC

