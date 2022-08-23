Liquid Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, demand for liquid thermal interface materials is estimated to grow at 4.5% in 2019 over 2018. Gains are likely to be driven by development of novel liquid thermal interface materials and their widespread adoption in electrical and automotive industries.

According to the study, as adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology grows, the demand for high-performance computing solutions is on the rise. With consumers increasingly preferring compact high-processing laptops and PCs, integrated circuit manufacturers are focusing on the production of high-density circuits with smaller sizes. Demand for high-performance computing continues to surge with incremental growth in the sales of high-performance gaming laptops and Alienware.

The study finds that liquid thermal interface materials are gaining increasing traction in the market providing microprocessor manufacturers an efficient and lightweight solution for the production of miniature electronic components.

Growing demand for wearable technology such as smartwatches and virtual reality headsets is also likely to fuel the demand for small-sized electronic components which, in turn, is estimated to benefit the liquid thermal interface materials market. Additionally, burgeoning demand for compact high-performance processors in smartphones is further estimated to bolster liquid thermal interface material market growth.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the liquid thermal interface materials market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the liquid thermal interface materials and its classification.

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the liquid thermal interface materials market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the liquid thermal interface materials market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America (S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global liquid thermal interface materials market report consist of

DowDuPont,

Laird Technology,

Boyd Corporation,

Shin-Etsu Chemical Ltd.,

Parker Hannifin Corp,

Marian Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the liquid thermal interface materials market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the liquid thermal interface materials market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the liquid thermal interface materials market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every liquid thermal interface materials market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global liquid thermal interface materials landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The liquid thermal interface materials market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant liquid thermal interface materials market share and why? What strategies are the liquid thermal interface materials market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global liquid thermal interface materials market? What factors are negatively affecting the liquid thermal interface materials market growth? What will be the value of the global liquid thermal interface materials market by the end of 2028?

