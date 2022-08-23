Sodium Chlorate Market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast period 2020 – 2030

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the sodium chlorate market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the sodium chlorate market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of sodium chlorate during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

The global sodium chlorate market is forecast to witness a moderate growth rate of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Rise in demand for sodium chlorate can largely be attributed to growth of the chemical and paper & pulp industry. Sodium chlorate is extensively utilized as a bleaching agent in the paper & pulp industry. Moreover, its utilization in the chemical industry as a low-cost oxidizing agent is common. Price fluctuations in recent times have been observed in the 2nd quarter of FY2020, owing to reduced activities across industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All in all, the market is set to show positive signs of growth by the end of the second quarter of FY2020.

Sodium Chlorate Market- Scope Of The Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the sodium chlorate market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the sodium chlorate market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of sodium chlorate. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the sodium chlorate market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the sodium chlorate value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the sodium chlorate market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Market Players to Follow Organic Approach to Expand Share:

The sodium chlorate market is moderately consolidated in nature, with key players such as Arkema S.A, Nouryon, Kemira Oyj, Tronox, Lantai Industry, Shree Chlorates, ERCO Worldwide, and Chemfab Alkalis Limited. Organic approach such as expansion is followed by market stakeholders to deal with the rising demand. For instance, in 2020, Kemira has completed the expansion of its sodium chlorate production in South Carolina, the United States.

Sodium Chlorate Market: Segmentation:

Fact.MR has studied the sodium chlorate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of form, application, end-use industry, and key regions.

Form Crystalline Amorphous

Application Bleaching Agents Herbicide Oxidizing Agents

End-use Industry Paper & Pulp Industry Chemical Industry Mining Industry Other End-Use Industries

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Japan Middle East & Africa



Key Reports from Global Sodium Chlorate Market Study:

The global sodium chlorate market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.4X value as compared to 2019.

APEJ will account for more than 38% of the global sodium chlorate market share by the end of the 2030, in terms of value.

Bleaching agents is the most promising segment, and is projected to gain more than 2% over the period of 2020-2030, owing to their extensive utilization in the paper & pulp industry.

Oxidizing agents are set to gain 100 BPS by the end of the forecast period, and the herbicides segment is set to maintain its stance through 2030.

The chemical and paper & Pulp industry, collectively, account for more than 90% of global sodium chlorate demand.

More Valuable informations on Sodium Chlorate Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium chlorate market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the sodium chlorate market on the basis of type (crystalline, amorphous), application (bleaching agents, herbicides, oxidizing agents, other applications), and end-use industry (paper & pulp industry, chemical industry, mining industry, other end-use industries), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

