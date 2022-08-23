Opportunity Assessment of Surgical Mesh Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects For Manufacturers : Fact.MR

Surgical mesh demand is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6- 7% during the forecast period. These meshes are woven sheets made of polypropylene and polyester mesh fabrics, which are used as a temporary support for organs during surgery.

These are used to provide additional support to the damaged tissue during surgery and are used largely in hernia operations. Manufacturers provide fabrics in convenient non- sterile rolls and sheets which can be easily converted into finished medical devices. They are available in different shapes, dimensions, thicknesses, and knitting patterns for end users. An increasing number of surgical procedures and growing health problems in the population are driving the market globally. High technological advancements used in surgeries are expected to expand the market in the forecast period.

Surgical Mesh Market: Key Players

Some of the manufacturers are:

W.L Gore & Associates

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medical Devices Business Services Inc.

Medtronic

TEPHA Inc.

C.R Bard Inc.

Lifecell International Pvt. Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Betatech Medical

Surgical Mesh Market: Segmentation

Based on Product Type Non- Absorbable surgical mesh Absorbable surgical mesh

Based on the Application Hernia Repair Traumatic or surgical wounds Abdominal wall reconstruction Other facial surgery

Based on Sales Channel Direct channel In-direct channel

Based on End User Hospitals Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Surgical Mesh Market: Dynamics Demand for surgical meshes is growing due to a high number of patients around the world and the increasing awareness of these procedures among the population. As the healthcare industry is booming, many new technological innovations are being introduced for the patient’s need and ease in surgical procedures which is accelerating the mesh demand as well. Non- absorbable mesh is considered as a permanent implant in the body after the surgery and will provide everlasting reinforcement to the repair site. Manufacturers are focusing on producing different types of meshes that are available in convenient sizes and use monofilament fibers that are less prone to bacteria than normal materials that avoid any type of complications after surgery. Many suppliers and manufacturers are trying to increase their sales through online websites and social media platforms as well. They are made available on E-commerce websites as well as on company websites for users to directly purchase with considerably discounted prices to attract more number of population towards the product. Manufacturers are also exporting to different countries due to the rise in surgical procedures all around the world with the surge in the world population.

Regional Analysis Includes- North America (US and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, BENELUX, Russia)

South Asia & Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa)