Sales of Malaysia Medical Tourism Market To Record Exponential Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-08-23

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Malaysia Medical Tourism  to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Malaysia Medical Tourism market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Malaysia Medical Tourism market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Malaysia Medical Tourism

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Malaysia Medical Tourism. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Malaysia Medical Tourism Market across various industries and regions

Report Attributes Details
Malaysia Medical Tourism Market Size (2020) US$ 1.2 Bn
Projected Year Value (2028) US$ 5.1 Bn
Market Growth Rate (2021-2028) 4.5% CAGR
Cosmetic Surgery Segment Share (2020) 17%
Key Companies Profiled
  • KPJ Healthcare Berhad
  • Dentalpro Group
  • Prince Court Medical Centre
  • Island Hospital
  • Mahkota Medical Centre
  • Sunway Medical Centre
  • LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Medical Tourism Industry Research

  • Malaysia Medical Tourism Market by Procedure Type:
    • Cardio (Internal Medicine)
      • Angiogram
      • Angioplasty
      • ASD Closure
      • Atherectomy
      • Pacemakers
      • Radiofrequency Ablation
      • Watchman Device Implants
      • Cardio (Internal Medicine) Consultation
      • Others
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
      • Heart Valve Replacement
      • Coronary Artery Bypass
      • Heart Transplant
      • Stenting
      • Cardiothoracic Consultation
      • Other Procedures (Cardiomyoplasty, PTMC Valve)
    • Oncology
      • Bone Marrow Transplant
      • Oncology Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Fertility Treatments (IVF)
      • Embryo Transplants
      • Fertility Treatments (IVF) Consultation
      • Other procedures
    • Orthopedic Treatments
      • Arthroplasty
      • Arthroscopy
      • Fracture Repair
      • Hip Replacement
      • Internal Fixations
      • Knee Replacement
      • Physiotherapy
      • Orthopedic Consultation
    • Dental Treatments
      • Dental Implants
      • Dental Treatment Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Ophthalmology
      • Corneal Transplants
      • Ophthalmology Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Aesthetics/Cosmetic Surgery
      • Hair Transplants
      • Breast Augmentation Procedures
      • Rhinoplasty
      • Face Lift
      • Liposuction
      • Tummy Tuck
      • Aesthetics/Cosmetic Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Neurology
      • Brain Surgery
      • Neurology Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Regenerative Therapy (Stem Cells)
      • Stem Cell Transplant
      • Regenerative Therapy (Stem Cells) Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Medical Check-ups (Health Screening)
    • Others
      • Kidney & Liver Transplants
      • Other General Consultation
      • Other Procedures

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Malaysia Medical Tourism Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Malaysia Medical Tourism Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Malaysia Medical Tourism ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Malaysia Medical Tourism Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Malaysia Medical Tourism   It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Malaysia Medical Tourism Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Malaysia Medical Tourism  demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Malaysia Medical Tourism  market is carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Malaysia Medical Tourism : Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Malaysia Medical Tourism market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Malaysia Medical Tourism  Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Malaysia Medical Tourism , Sales and Demand of Malaysia Medical Tourism , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

