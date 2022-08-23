Starch Based Edible Coating Market has been envisaged to record a moderate CAGR of over 4.5% through 2027

The starch-based edible coating market is projected to witness an increase in volume sales of over 4,000 tons in 2019 over 2018, according to recent Fact.MR report. Starch-based edible coating sales are highly influenced by increasing demand for fresh, ready to eat and minimally processed foods, along with their growing significance in the preservation of fruits and vegetables. According to the study, the growing adoption of cornstarch-based edible coating among farmers to manage the postharvest quality of fresh produce is also paving the way for starch-based edible coating market growth.

Over 60% of overall volume sales in the market were accounted for the cornstarch-based edible coatings in 2018. Corn starch reinforced with glycerol and nutmeg oil nanoemulsion are sought-after among food producers, as it facilitates enhancing functional and mechanical attributes of the edible films. Key players in the starch-based edible coatings market have also been working on the incorporation of fatty acids into corn starch-based variants, to ebb their hygroscopic nature and improve water vapor permeability.

The Fact.MR study opines that key demand determinants for starch-based edible coatings are prevailing restrictions on the use of agrochemicals, and the shift in consumer preference toward high-quality, minimally processed fresh foods, and vegetable products. This growing demand for fresh food commodities has consequently prompted manufacturers to focus on quality optimization while retaining the cost-effectiveness, which has further intensified the adoption of viable preservation methods.

