Market For Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market To Record Heightened Sales During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Eyelashes Nourishing Agents market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Eyelashes Nourishing Agents

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Eyelashes Nourishing Agents. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Eyelashes Nourishing Agents Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Eyelashes Nourishing Agents, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Eyelashes Nourishing Agents Market.

In Brief:

  • Eyelashes enhancing agents market registered a CAGR of nearly 4.0% between 2013 and 2017.
  • Global sales of eyelashes enhancing agents closed in on US$ 280 Mn in 2018, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth of over 5.0% in 2019.
  • The lead of North America in the eyelashes enhancing agents industry is here to stay, with revenues in 2018 estimated close to US$ 95.0 Mn. Sales of eyelashes enhancing agents in the region are sustained by high concentration of leading players in the region, and marked rise in adoption of cosmetic products among consumers.
  • Asia Pacific will remain the high growth market for eyelashes enhancing agents.
What are the Significant Growth Drivers of Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market?

  • Growing prevalence of Blepharitis, which leads to eye inflammation and affects growth of eyelashes, has favored sales of cosmetic products among the increasing ‘look-conscious’ demographic worldwide, thereby driving demand for eyelashes enhancing agents.
  • The consumers shift towards natural therapies and treatments to prevent side-effects of the chemical-induced agents has led manufacturers to focus on offering a broad array of effective natural eyelashes enhancing agents.
  • Growing effectiveness and broad varieties of products that enable strengthening of brittle and drab eyelashes has been influencing developments and sales of eyelashes enhancing agents. Multitude offerings of eyelashes enhancing agents in the form of sprays, serums, and gels, which enable ease of application for consumers, has further favored the market growth.
  • Effective positioning of eyelashes enhancing agents on shelves of supermarkets/hypermarkets, and the advent of ecommerce has managed to gain substantial grounds for the market growth. Smart sales strategy adopted by manufacturers that include discounts, offers, and assured gifts have been leading to higher sales closures, thereby auguring well for the growth of eyelashes enhancing agents market.
What are the Key Challenges Encountered by Stakeholders in Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market?

  • High costs of drugs used for manufacturing eyelashes enhancing agents remains a crucial challenge for the market players. Expensive nature of eyelashes enhancing agents is further driving the shift of consumers towards their economical alternatives, namely artificial eyelashes and mascaras, which is likely to act as a barrier to market growth.
  • Numerous after-effects caused by the use of eyelashes enhancing agents such as darkening of the skin, the accidental spread of enhancing agents on other body parts leading to undesirable hair growth, and itchy eyes are anticipated to cause a decline in their demand.

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – Competitive Landscape

  • In May 2018, Estée Laude Cos. Inc. entered into a definitive partnership with Debenhams to strengthen its beauty portfolio with the launch of #Beautyhub. The department store enjoys its position as first multi-brand store and is based in Hertfordshire, the U.K. The launch of the store is geared towards bringing a variety of brands such as Clinique and Origins, Tom Ford Beauty, and Bobbi Brown at a single store.
  • In December 2018, Allergens Plc received approval for Latisse, an eyelash thickening drug. The product is developed to treat hypotrichosis, which causes a loss of eyelashes. It is a one-of-its-kind prescription product aimed at lengthening eyelashes.

Gains Remain High from Products for Repairing Damaged Eyelashes

The report finds that consumers with damaged eyelashes will contribute significantly to demand for the eyelashes enhancing products. Focus of consumers to improve their facial appearance by leveraging cosmetic products continues to underpin demand for eyelashes enhancing agents.

Additionally, the continuous intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment to cure breast cancer has been associated with damage to eyelashes, which in turn has underpinned demand for relevant care products, thereby driving demand for eyelashes enhancing agents market. The report estimates that eyelashes enhancing agents sales for products to repair damaged eyelashes will grow at a CAGR of over 5.0%through 2027.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research report lends significant insights and actionable intelligence of the eyelashes enhancing agents market. A systematic methodology and holistic approach are employed to conduct a thorough assessment of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of eyelashes enhancing agents market in the forecast period 2018-2027.

To acquire comprehensive information of the historical and existing growth parameters of the eyelashes enhancing agents market, a deep secondary research followed by a primary research has been conducted. The secondary research includes the study of trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while industry and market heads were interviewed to carry out the primary research.

