Adoption Scenario of Isobutylene Market To Remain Positive Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The Isobutylene market report also covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Isobutylene market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3786

The global Sales of isobutylene is poised to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Attributed to excellent resistivity against water, steam alkalis, and oxygenated solvents, isobutylene has emerged as a material of choice in the rubber industry. Demand for isobutylene in the rubber industry is further gaining a boost from its bundled benefits such as low gas permeation and high-energy absorption (dampening) coupled with high hot tear strength

Isobutylene has gained significant traction as an ideal ingredient for the production of butyl rubber, owing to its excellent vibration dampening property and high temperature resistivity. Moreover, as butyl rubber is made up of 98% from isobutylene, the market is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Isobutylene Market Study

On the basis of grade, <99% remains highly preferred, accounting for a significant share of the total market value. However, >99% isobutylene is poised to experience a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period.

Use of isobutylene as a fuel additive is set to account for nearly three-fourths of the global consumption by 2030.

The fuel industry remained a key consumption area of isobutylene during the historical period, reaching a volume of over 10 Mn tons in 2019.

Butyl rubber industry is set to emerge as a growth epicenter of the isobutylene market and expand at an impressive CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

In terms of both volume and value, East Asia has dominated the global isobutylene market and is projected to account for over half of the global consumption by 2030.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3786

“Suring demand for high purity isobutylene for application in production of poly-isobutylene, methyl methacrylate, butyl rubber, cosmetic and lubricants is set to create ample opportunities for isobutylene suppliers during the forecast period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Isobutylene Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the isobutylene market on the basis of grade, function, end-use industry, and region.

Grade

< 99%

> 99%

Function

Additive

Intermediate

Antioxidant

End-use Industry

Fuel

Rubber

Chemical & Cosmetics

Lubricants

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3786

Market Players to Focus on Expansion of Production Capacities

To sustain the increasing demand for isobutylene from a range of industries including fuel, rubber, lubricants, and chemical, market players have been significantly focused on expanding their production capacities. For instance,

In 2019, Enterprise Products Partners LP expanded its production capacity to 425 kilo tons, which enhanced its market position over its competitors.

In 2019, Saudi Aramco announced to joint venture with Total Company to establish new production facility for poly-isobutylene.

In 2018, under its organic strategy, Nizhnekamskneftekhim expanded its isobutylene production capacity by 160 kilo tons, which has strengthened its market position across the globe.

Inline production capacity expansions by prominent manufacturers are thus poised to uplift the market growth during the forecast period.

For More Insight https://storage.googleapis.com/qurium/theelephant.info/2022-07-15-the-scourge-of-the-disposable-diaper-in-rural-kenya.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com