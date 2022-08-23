Motorcycle Suspension System Market is projected to grow at 4.4% CAGR through 2028

Growing two-wheeler sales coupled with worsening transport infrastructure and growing fuel prices around the world are expected to bolster the growth of the motorcycle suspension systems market. A recent study released by Fact.MR estimates that the factors will aid the growth of the global motorcycle suspension system market which is anticipated to cross the US$ 1.5 million valuation mark in 2020.

Innovative and advanced suspension system designs are expected to play a key role in fuelling the growth of the market. Growing awareness about road safety coupled with an increasing demand for comfort while riding has prompted manufacturers to develop enhance suspension designs that aid in enhancing the performance of vehicles as well. One of the key focus areas that manufacturers are eyeing is the development of lightweight suspension systems. For instance, Showa launched the new dual blending valve front fork suspension system to replace the full cartridge fork assembly. The cost-effective blending valve offers performance similar to cartridge type assembly while reducing the overall weight of the suspension system by approximately 250 grams.

Motorcycle Suspension System Market Segmentations:

The motorcycle suspension system market has been segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, motorcycle type, region, and technology.

On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into front suspension and rear suspension.

Based on the sales channel, the motorcycle suspension system market has been divided into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of motorcycle type, the market can be divided into standard, sports, cruiser, mopeds, scooters, and others.

Based on technology, the motorcycle suspension system market can be divided into mono and twin.

Based on the region, the market has been divided into Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Japan, MEA, Western Europe, and Japan.

Each of the segments has been thoroughly analyzed and the report offers a detailed analysis of the past along with an accurate and authentic forecast of the performance of each category identified under each segment. Volume, value, and Y-o-Y growth of each of the listed segments has been provided in the report.

