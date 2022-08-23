Consumer Inclination From Conventional Mass-Produced To More Premium Alternatives will Drive Premium Cosmetics Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a revised research study on the global premium beauty and personal care products market, the industry is slated to experience expansion at a CAGR of approximately 6% over the decade and top a valuation of US$ 100 Bn by 2031. Analysts at Fact.MR have studied the marketplace in detail and created a detailed assessment of the various factors that influence market growth potential, and predict North America and Europe to remain lucrative regional markets.

Competitive Contours of Premium Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

The report offers a critical look at the profile of various market players and the offerings of key ones in the premium beauty and personal care products market. It also evaluates how the changes in strategic landscape going to influence the degree of competition in the premium beauty and personal care products market.

Some of the top players operating in the premium beauty and personal care products market are

Revlon Inc.

Mary Kay

Shiseido Company

Limited

Procter and Gamble Co.

Avon Products

Beiersdorf AG

Kao Corporation

the Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Loreal Group

Unilever.

Personal care and beauty products with premium price tags often attract the eyes of high-spending consumers. Their production entails higher procurement of upgraded materials, improved manufacturing abilities, and effective usability. Manufacturers of premium beauty & personal care products are also observing key health trends among global consumer demographics to improve their offerings. With rising cross-industry penetration of mass communication and media & entertainment businesses, the global demand for premium beauty & personal care products is slated to gain traction.

The Fact.MR report on global premium beauty & personal care products market studies the expansion of the market till date, and assesses its future prospects during the forecast period, 2017-2022. According to the report, the global market for premium beauty & personal care products will reach US$ 111 Bn valuation by the end of 2017. However, with a growing preference to organic cosmetics, manufacturers are likely to divest their capital while exploring this “all-green” dimension of premium beauty & personal care products.

Key Report Highlights

Premium beauty & personal care products are likely to be extravagant for common consumers, but high-spending consumers in countries such as the US and Canada will continue to promising customer demographics in the global market. In the report, the premium beauty & personal care products market in North America is projected to dominate the global market. Manufacturers of premium beauty & personal care products, however, are reluctant to set up their production bases in North America. For reasons namely, low wage costs, easy raw material availability, and lenient manufacturing laws, key players in the global premium beauty & personal care products market are expanding their manufacturing presence across the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. By the end of 2017, over 20% of the global market revenues are likely to come from sales recorded in the APEJ region. Europe’s premium beauty & personal care products market is also expected to grow steadily, and will bring in US$ 36 Bn towards the end of the forecast period. The report stresses the high demand for premium skin care products across the globe. With changing climatic conditions and rising exposure to televised media platforms, consumers will be drawn towards adopting premium skin care in their daily routines. With an approximate one-third revenue share, premium skin care products will procure over US$ 45 Bn in global revenues by the end of 2022. Sales of premium beauty & personal care products through e-commerce websites is slated to gain traction towards the latter half of the forecast period. However, hypermarkets/supermarkets will be observed as the largest channel for sales of premium beauty & personal care products in the global market.

