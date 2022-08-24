TREE PLANTATION DRIVE BY C2O ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

C2O CELEBRATED THE INDEPENDENCE DAY BY ORGANIZING A TREE PLANATATION CAMPAIGN WHERE each TEAM MEMEBER CONTRIBUTED BY PLANTING A TREE.

London, UK, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — As part of its global vision, c2o aims to act in ways to create a more sustainable and better-shared future that makes a difference in people’s lives, communities, and our planet.

ABOUT c2o

c2o has earned its place as the best outsourcing business solution provider in the UK and beyond. We provide world-class inbound call centre services (exclusively handle calls initiated by the customer), digital marketing, HR and IT solutions; helping businesses prosper and reach their goals.

Businesses that have chosen c2o have witnessed reduced operation costs and increased efficiency. We provide specialised knowledge and trained agents so they can help provide strategies based on the client’s mood and product.

TREE PLANTATION DRIVE 2022

The company organized its Tree Plantation Drive 2022 on Aug 14th with the senior leadership in attendance.

Everyone has been experiencing the impacts of climate change from the rising temperatures and most recently nationwide flooding due to excessive rainfall. One of the first lines of defence against the climate crisis is trees, especially planting native trees.

The activity was attended by the employees’ of c2o. By actively encouraging employee involvement, c2o aims to inspire positive change in communities and foster a philanthropy-driven culture where its core value “CARE” is practiced routinely.

