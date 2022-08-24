El Paso Vein Doc Offers Minimally Invasive Treatment For Varicose Veins And Relief From Leg Pain And Embarrassment

El Paso, TX, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The goal of the El Paso Vein Doc is to assist customers in alleviating pain and embarrassment in their legs. Dr. Gethin Williams, MD, Ph.D., is a triple Board Certified Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine physician who serves as our main doctor. El Paso Vein Doc clinic in El Paso, TX, employs cutting-edge medical techniques for vein treatment. Our knowledgeable staff provides comprehensive care for patients looking for solutions to spider veins, varicose veins, and other venous problems. With offices in El Paso County, TX, we serve patients throughout the region, and we are a unique vein center that offers the full spectrum of vein treatments.

Our vein treatment methods are virtually painless, have a high success rate, and have a short recovery time. What sets El Paso Vein Doc apart from other vein clinics is our experience, customer service, and team credentials. Dr. Williams has served the El Paso, Texas, metropolitan region for the past ten years and is a leader in vascular and interventional medicine. Dr. Williams trained in internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco and Harvard’s Joint Program in Nuclear Medicine, as well as a radiology residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

At our state-of-the-art facility, we offer treatments such as Sclerotherapy (the injection of a solution into spider veins or small varicose veins to cause them to collapse), Foam sclerotherapy (a variation of traditional sclerotherapy), Endovenous laser ablation, and more. We are proud to offer these cutting-edge treatments to help people feel better about themselves without suffering through painful procedures or covering up their legs with clothing.

As many as half of all Americans will develop varicose veins at some point in their lives. While often not dangerous, these unsightly veins can cause pain, discomfort, and social embarrassment; however, you shouldn’t leave them untreated. Instead, we recommend seeking treatment early because, if left unchecked, varicose veins can lead to infections, bleeding, swelling, and even life-threatening blood clots.

Our comprehensive process will ensure that each patient gets a customized treatment based on their needs and goals. The three-step process includes a consultation where we will listen and provide answers to your questions, diagnostics that include an ultrasound with same-day results, and a treatment plan that serves you. We offer helpful resources on our website if you’re unsure where to start. If you’re ready to begin the journey and overcome pain and discomfort in your legs, call us at (915) 303-8977 or fill out our online form to schedule your consultation.