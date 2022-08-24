Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Water Desalination Equipment Industry Overview

The global water desalination equipment market size was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Factors including rapid urbanization, growing population, and rising water scarcity in several parts of the world are expected to drive the demand for water desalination equipment over the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, various construction sites and manufacturing companies were shut in 2020, resulting in hampering the demand for water desalination equipment. However, as the world has started returning to normalcy from the beginning of 2021, the demand for water desalination equipment is expected to witness growth as the governments of various countries are planning to invest in water treatment solutions to meet water scarcity issues.

The U.S. passed a new Public-Private Partnership law to encourage domestic investments in the renovation and new construction of water purification plants and desalination facilities. In addition, increasing measures for providing a safe and reliable water supply to the people in the country amidst the COVID-19 outbreak have resulted in driving the demand for water treatment, especially desalination, in the country.

The natural desalination process, i.e., solar desalination evaporation (rains), is the primary source of fresh water on the earth. The scarcity of freshwater reserves, coupled with the rising demand for water in various arid regions as these areas lack sources of surface water, such as lakes and rivers, has resulted in augmenting the number of desalination plants globally.

Industrialization has strained water resources globally. The development of industrial-based processes requires a large amount of water for manufacturing and other functions. Increasing demand for water by industrial end users, such as oil and gas, paper and pulp, and food and beverage, is anticipated to further drive the demand for water desalination plants, thereby, augmenting the market growth.

The use of digital technology in desalination plants to manage operations and improve monitoring, process control, and risk detection is likely to supplement the market growth. Technological advancements in the desalination industry are aimed at achieving a variety of goals, including minimizing brine output and disposal and improving freshwater yield.

Water Desalination Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water desalination equipment market on the basis of source, technology, application, and region:

Water Desalination Equipment Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Seawater Brackish Water River Water Others

Water Desalination Equipment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Reverse Osmosis (RO) Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation Multi-effect Distillation (MED) Others

Water Desalination Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Municipal Industrial Others

Water Desalination Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Water Desalination Equipment market include

Acciona S.A.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Veolia

SUEZ

IDE Technologies

Xylem

Aquatech International LLC

Biwater Holdings Limited

Genesis Water Technologies

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd. (KYSEARO)

