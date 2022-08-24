Edurupt gets selected for Newchip Accelerator

Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Edurupt offers the World’s first DHC (Digital Hybrid Cohort Model) German A1 Certification Course. They allow you the convenience of live online classes and the opportunity to learn from internationally certified trainers.

Edurupt recently got selected for the Newchip Accelerator program. Out of thousands of Startups applying for consideration for the Newchip accelerator, Edurupt was one of the teams that got selected to participate in the upcoming cohort. Now they are all set to learn, network, and leverage the global Newchip ecosystem for their fundraising & scaling journey!

What is Newchip Accelerator?

Newchip Accelerator Program is a startup accelerator. It is designed to improve your startup business exponentially since it includes Mentorship, Funding, and Education sectors as the core pillars.

They guide you to raise capital for your startup effectively within a few months and help grow your business. One of the main benefits of this NewChip Accelerator is that its programs are 100% online. Also, unlike others, they do not ask for your company’s equity.

Three core pillars of the Accelerator program: –

Mentorship – Mentorship is an essential part of the program, Newchip Accelerator emphasizes quality mentors rather than just the quantity of mentors. Thus, making Newchip unique from the crowd.

Education –Newchip offers 3 different tracks for different stages of the company Pre-Accelerator, Pre-Seed, and Seed & Series A. It is done for the structured progress of the program. The Pre-Accelerator stage focuses on helping early-stage start-ups raise initial funding to build an MVP. The Pre-Seed and Seed & Series A aim to provide mentor and masterclass sessions. These assist companies in successful operations.

Funding – The most significant aspect of a start-up is funding. But a large amount does not make a successful company. Instead, using funds wisely is essential for your business. Newchip’s Mentorship and Education program’s expertise helps use the funds appropriately.

Visit Edurupt's website to learn more.

About the Company:

Edurupt offers excellent quality Digital Hybrid online courses to users across India. They have a team of dedicated professionals to teach and guide the students and eventually level up their Industry oriented skills in a better way. They want to bring Full-fledged Digital Education to India.