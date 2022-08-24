Gymnastics Equipment Market is Expected to Grow a Steady 3.2% Value CAGR During Forecast Period 2021-2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing participation in gymnastics coupled with growing championship initiatives by regulatory bodies continue to influence growth of gymnastics equipment market. Gymnastics equipment market is expected to witness steady growth with the growing count of gymnastics clubs across the globe, in turn presenting potential growth avenues for manufacturers and stakeholders in the gymnastics equipment market. Fact.MR foresees that the gymnastics equipment market is projected to register a steady 3.2% value CAGR during the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The report on gymnastics equipment market includes an in-depth analysis on every segment of the market.

Comprehensive analysis on gymnastics equipment market provides complete scrutiny on every aspect of gymnastics equipment delivering a 360 degree holistic outlook to the reader.

In addition, in-depth segmentation of gymnastics equipment market offers detailed analysis of the influence of every segment on the market’s growth during the assessment period.

The gymnastics equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channels and region.

Analysis on various product types such as athletic bars (parallel bars, uneven bars and high bars), pommel horse, rings, balance beam, vault and floor.

Various sales channels such as modern trade channels, VARs, direct to customer channels and third party online channels have been assessed that provide intelligence on the most efficient distribution channels in gymnastics equipment market.

In addition, the report on gymnastics equipment market also covers information on sales and demand scenario of gymnastics equipment across key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Country level analysis is also included in the report highlight assessment on United States, Brazil, Mexico, EU-4, United Kingdom, Benelux, Greater China, India, Japan, South Africa and Israel.

Widespread reach of online platforms have influenced sales of gymnastics equipment, albeit at a lower base. Third party online channels are likely to reflect significant contribution in the overall growth of gymnastics equipment market. Growing customer inclination toward online platforms owing to higher convenience quotient and cost effective shopping can be leveraged by manufacturers as an additional sales funnel to market their products. However, uncertainty regarding product quality remains a limiting aspect confining growth of gymnastics equipment market via online channels.

Balance beams are likely to witness significant demand in the coming years, in turn largely contributing to the overall sales of gymnastics equipment, says the report. In addition, sales for balance beam gymnastics equipment are projected to witness a steady rise on the back of its increasing use in men and women gymnastics activities. Fact.MR foresees that vaults are expected to follow balance beams in terms of sales during the assessment period, however, are projected to grow at a relatively slower pace.

Government support in promoting gymnastics is expected to fuel sales of gymnastics equipment. Moreover, inclusion of gymnastics equipment in Olympic Games has enhanced the popularity of the sport, in turn providing potential growth avenues for players in gymnastics equipment market. In addition, governments are undertaking programs to promote the sport among children, in turn contributing to the popularity of the sport. This aspect continues to remain instrumental in fuelling gymnastics equipment sales.

Sales of gymnastics equipment are likely to remain concentrated in the developed economies of North America and Europe. Increasing participation of individuals in gymnastics in United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Russia is likely to encourage use of gymnastics equipment. Gymnastics Trade Association reveals that over 1.6 million individuals from United States alone participated in gymnastics in 2016. Rising people participation in gymnastics across these countries is likely to provide significant growth opportunities for manufacturers of gymnastics equipment. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, such as Greater China and India, are also anticipated to showcase higher inclination toward the sport.

