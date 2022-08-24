Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market Is Expanding At A Moderate CAGR Of 4.0% Through 2028

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Players

Some of leading players participating in the global heavy duty bags & sacks market are Mondi Group, Novolex, Nihon Matai Co., Ltd, Seevent Plastics Ltd., Wooderson Packaging Ltd, Segezha Group LLC, LC Packaging International B.V., Berry Global, Inc., MegaSack Corporation, Global-Pak Inc., Al-Tawfiq Company, Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd, ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor, Bemis Company, Inc., TMR Woven Bags and Sacks, and Wenzhou SMOO Bags.

Global Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market Segmentation

Based on capacity, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: less than 20 kg, 20 – 40 kg, and above 40 kg.

On the basis of material type, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: paper, plastic (LDPE, PP, HDPE, LLDPE, polystyrene, and others), and jute.

Based on product type, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: open mouth, gusset bags, woven sacks, pasted valve, and trash sacks, rubble sacks.

On the basis of end-use, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: food, building & construction, chemical & fertilizers, automotive, agriculture, and others.

Based on geographies, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is segmented into: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

