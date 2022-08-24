Which type of PCA pumps led the market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Industry Overview

The global patient-controlled analgesic pumps market size was valued at USD 292.4 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the geriatric population and increasing preference for surgical procedures with technological advancements that enable procedures at the office and home care settings are the major factors driving the market. The patient-controlled pumps promote better patient management and care, thus offering several advantages in comparison to the conventional modules. In addition, rising trends of home healthcare settings due to COVID19 are expected to boost the demand for patient-controlled analgesic (PCA) pumps in near future. However, due to the restricted number of surgeries during the second and third quarters of 2020, the overall COVID19 impact on the global market caused a steep decline in the respective year.

The prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, arthritis, and pain witnessed a steep rise across the globe. The growing number of individuals suffering from chronic pain will enhance the overall market growth. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 20.4% of adults had chronic pain across the U.S. in 2016. In addition, the occurrence of chronic pain will increase in the upcoming years owing to a rise in diabetes and a surge in cancer survival rates. This chronic pain condition requires analgesic pumps for timely pain relief, leading to an increase in demand for patient-controlled analgesic pumps.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps market

Furthermore, rising cancer cases throughout the globe are anticipated to escalate market progression. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. Thus, the surging prevalence of cancer creates demand for patient-controlled analgesic pumps, as they are effective and safe for relieving cancer-associated pain.

Patient-controlled analgesic pumps are widely used during post-surgical recovery as they provide consistent methods of pain management as compared to frequent analgesic injections. In addition, the PCA pump offers patients to self-administer significant doses of narcotics directly into the vein by just pressing the push button. It also aids in managing pain after undergoing surgery for faster recovery. Similarly, these pumps help in reducing or eliminating the need for intramuscular injections. It also offers decreased patient anxiety, better analgesic effects, and has substantial improvements in pulmonary complications as compared to other forms of analgesic. Thus, several advantages associated with PCA pumps include greater patient satisfaction, improved pain relief, and fewer postoperative complications, accelerating market growth.

Various patient-controlled analgesic pumps are suitable for pain management in a homecare environment, especially during the pandemic when hospital stays are reduced to the minimum. For instance, CME Medical’s TPCA Patient Controlled Analgesia Syringe Pump is useful in home care services as well as hospitals based on the patient’s needs. These pumps are compact, lightweight and are suitable for ambulatory and bedside use. Hence, increasing demand for PCA pumps in home care settings will boost market progression.

Patient-controlled analgesic pumps are useful for a variety of painful conditions and are majorly useful in acute postoperative pain management. Novel patient-controlled analgesic techniques such as PCRA, PCEA, and noninvasive forms of PCA have expanded the options for pain treatment. Additionally, advances in PCA technology including variable-rate infusions that are calculated based on patient needs for analgesia and enhanced patient monitoring will boost the use of these techniques during the forecast timeframe.

Incorporation of the newest technology in PCA pumps helps in faster pain recovery and leads to increased patient preference, thereby accelerating market growth. For instance, Acromed Chroma infusion pumps integrate the latest technology in pain control that allows patients to self-administer bolus analgesic medicine. This aids patients to control pain and allows them to feel comfortable while minimizing the need for on-site support from hospital members.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare Industry Related Reports

Home Healthcare Market – The global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 320.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market – The global ambulatory surgery center market size was valued at USD 75.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient-controlled analgesic pumps market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

PCA Pump Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Electronic

Mechanical

PCA Pump Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diabetes

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Others

PCA Pump End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Industry include

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Group plc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.