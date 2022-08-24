Sparkling Coffee Market Competitive Rivalry and Growth Driver Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sparkling Coffee Industry Overview

The global sparkling coffee market size to be valued at USD 1.4 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period. Refreshing sparkling coffee products are gradually gaining popularity across the globe. The rising demand for convenient, ready-to-drink beverages that are also beneficial for health in comparison to sugary energy drinks and other soda drinks is anticipated to drive the market. The COVID-9 pandemic has adversely impacted the market for sparkling coffee due to the closure of all commercial places, such as restaurants, cafes, offices, and colleges. Moreover, the market is already in a nascent stage and the sudden closure of cafes, restaurants, and food joints severely impacted the demand for sparkling coffee across the globe. The sales of food and beverages have been continuously declining as restaurants, clubs, bars, pubs, and hotels remain shut or operate in limited capacities.

As the beverage is gaining traction across the globe, new product launches further drive product sales. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness about healthy beverages and the openness of consumers, especially millennials to try new variants of healthy beverages available in the market, are anticipated to drive the market in the years ahead.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Sparkling Coffee market

Manufacturers are launching new products in order to cater to the rising demand for sparkling coffee among consumers, especially the younger generation. For instance, in March 2019, Paulig Group launched Paulig Cold Brew Sparkling drinks. The launch of Paulig Cold Brew Sparkling coffee and tea range is the one of most innovative launches in the cold ready-to-drink products category according to the company and is expected to further attract more customers as well as manufacturers into the market.

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) coffee, especially sparkling coffee, appeals to a wide range of consumers, particularly those who prefer on-the-go consumables. Millennials contribute significantly to the growth in demand for RTD products. In addition, the availability of RTD coffee in liquid and powder form infused with different flavors as well as organic variants has attracted numerous consumers. Moreover, continuous innovation in the RTD category, such as the emergence of the cold brew concept, has resulted in a shift from freshly brewed to instant coffee among consumers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer Goods Industry Related Reports

Energy Drinks Market – The global energy drinks market size was valued at USD 86.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Coffee Beans Market – The global coffee beans market size was valued at USD 27.0 billion and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Sparkling Coffee Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sparkling coffee market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Sparkling Coffee Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Caffeinated

Decaffeinated

Sparkling Coffee Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Sparkling Coffee Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Share Insights:

April 2022: illycaffè, a global leader as a coffee supplier, expanded its cold brew coffee portfolio by adding new ready-to-drink flavors.

January 2020: Keurig Dr Pepper, a beverage giant acquired Limitless, Chicago-based caffeinated water sparking brand. The acquisition added a new caffeinated version of beverage to the company’s wide range of products.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Sparkling Coffee Industry include

DrinkVIVIC

MATCHLESS COFFEE SODA

Keepers Sparkling Coffee

Upruit

Union Coffee

Paulig

Slingshot Coffee Co.

Nongfu Spring

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Manhattan Special

Order a free sample PDF of the Sparkling Coffee Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.