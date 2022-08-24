New Cell Death Solutions Launched by CD BioSciences for Life Science Studies

New York, USA, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently announced the launch of a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of cell death study, such as Regulator Identification, Phenotype Analysis, Cell Death Characterization, and Chemical Screening.

In multicellular organisms, cell death is the process by which cells cease functioning. Hence, it is essential for maintaining tissue homeostasis and eliminating potentially harmful cells. Although, cell death can be caused by overwhelming damage, most are the result of specific signaling events. Characterized by different morphologies, apoptosis, autophagic cell death, and necrosis are the three major types of cell death, which execute in response to specific stimuli through distinct but sometimes overlapping signaling pathways.

Cell death is a fundamental biological process that has been extensively explored over the past few decades. Active cell death (apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, alkalosis, and hypoxia) is tightly regulated by signaling pathways. Since cell death is closely related to disease, in-depth characterization of cell death events may uncover new therapeutic targets. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences offers comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including cell death.

“The continued demand from customers for the study of active cell death has stressed the importance of offering effective solutions and quality signaling pathways. CD BioSciences now provides scientific customers a series of solutions and related pathways, allowing them to collect more reliable analytical data, improve laboratory productivity and save time for more valuable research activities,” said Kristy J. Morris, the marketing director at CD BioSciences. “Adding the panel can enable labs to expand analytical capabilities and provide more profound biological insights.”

There are various solutions for researchers to choose from, including Regulator Identification to identify gene regulators participating in a certain cell death signaling pathway; Mechanism Study to investigate the regulation mechanism of a certain regulator; Cell Death Characterization to identify and characterize the types of cell death under certain conditions; Animal Model Generation to induce genetically engineered animal models for research use; and Chemical Screening to screen inhibitors or activators of certain types of cell death.

In addition, CD BioSciences also provides Metabolic Signaling Pathways, such as the mTOR Pathway, Insulin Signaling Pathway and AMPK pathway, to support researchers focusing on the study of metabolism and metabolic disease and provide a better and deeper understanding of metabolic regulation.

CD BioSciences is dedicated to assisting researchers in academia and biopharma who are confronting an array of challenges. For customers interested in more information about these cell death solutions or any other signaling pathways, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.cd-biosciences.com.

