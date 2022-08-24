Amidosulfuric Acid Market 2032 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types, Development Factors

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Amidosulfuric Acid is commonly known as Sulfamic Acid, Sulfamidic Acid, and Aminosulfonic Acid. Amidosulfuric Acid is a molecular compound which has many applications as cleaning agents for rust and limescale among others. Amidosulfuric Acid is more preferable to hydrochloric acid for household use due to its safety and less volatility.

Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market Segmentation

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of form, industry type, end-use type.

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of Form into:

Liquid

Crystal

Powder

Other

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of End Use Industry as:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Beauty and Personal Care

Agriculture

Other

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of the End-Use as:

Chlorine stabilization

Dyes and Pigments

Paper and Pulp production

Plastic

Cleansing agent

Other

