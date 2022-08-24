Secure Access Service Edge Market Detailed Growth And Forecast Report to 2028.

Secure Access Service Edge Industry Overview

The global secure access service edge market size was valued at USD 665.9 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth can be attributed to the rising preference for remote working due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered the need for a robust security framework that can potentially ensure secure access to data on the go. Advances in cloud computing technologies are helping in enhancing business productivity and strengthening security network management. Having realized the benefits of cloud computing, businesses are aggressively adopting a cloud-based IT infrastructure. As such, the growing adoption of cloud-based IT systems and solutions also bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Secure access service edge (SASE), a new term in the security landscape, has been gaining immense popularity. Existing enterprise network architectures incorporate several access points for the data housed across different applications, servers, and cloud platforms. Managing and securing these networks and access to such scattered data can be a complex and challenging task. The continued adoption of the latest technologies and growing adoption of the BYOD trend across organizations are making that task further challenging. At this juncture, SASE can potentially unify networking and security capabilities into a single platform or framework.

In the current scenario, where applications are distributed across multiple clouds, the legacy solutions or the conventional VPN model does not deliver adequate security and rather increases the risk of cyberattacks. This has triggered the need for a security framework that can potentially ensure secure data traffic throughout the entire communication cycle. SASE framework can extend the capabilities of perimeter security to edge security. As a result, it extends the security access framework closer to the user instead of implementing security within the networks and thereby helps in establishing a more secure approach to prevent unauthorized access. The concept can also be synchronized easily with the business rules of an organization and subsequently allow IT professionals to dynamically allow or deny access to users.

The continued shift from data centers toward cloud services and the subsequent pressure on cloud services are prompting organizations to adopt multiple security solutions. However, managing all these security solutions is turning out to be a complex task, especially when it comes to providing secure access to cloud services. Moreover, despite adding additional security solutions, the network security architecture remains ineffective and vulnerable to cyber threats. SASE framework can combine network security features of FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA along with the WAN capabilities into a unified platform that can potentially address all these challenges. Hence, the adoption of SASE frameworks is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted several businesses to adopt remote working and reframe their security frameworks. The demand for cloud-based solutions and services and robust security solutions have particularly gained traction in the wake of the pandemic. However, having realized that the existing legacy network security architectures and conventional VPNs would not be able to deliver the necessary security support, several enterprises are opting for SASE, given its features that can support network security and access security. Several cloud security vendors have also realized the potential of SASE and are considering a market foray.

Secure Access Service Edge Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global secure access service edge market on the basis of component, application, and region:

SASE Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Platform

Services

SASE Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

SASE Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

March 2021: AT&T partnered with Fortinet, Inc. to expand its managed security services portfolio and deliver managed SASE solutions to enterprises.

AT&T partnered with Fortinet, Inc. to expand its managed security services portfolio and deliver managed SASE solutions to enterprises. July 2020: Fortinet, Inc. acquired OPAQ Networks, a networking and cloud security solution provider based in the U.S. Fortinet, Inc. envisaged leveraging the acquisition to integrate OPAQ Networks’ ZTNA solution with its Security Fabric and enhance its SASE cloud security platform.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the secure access service edge market include:

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cato Networks

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

McAfee, LLC

Open Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Versa Networks, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

