Digital Education Market Detailed Trends And Forecast Report 2028

Digital Education Industry Overview

The global digital education market size to be valued at USD 77.23 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period.

Digital education is defined as an inventive method of using digital technologies and tools, which is carried out during the whole process of teaching & learning and is specifically known as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or digital learning. Digital education comprises two major aspects named blended and virtual learning. Blended learning can be defined as a combination of online educational materials and opportunities with traditional brick-and-mortar schools, which requires the physical presence of both teacher and student. However, the traditional face-to-face classroom activities are carried out in the presence of computer-mediated actions related to content and delivery.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Digital Education Market

The growth is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, rise in internet penetration across the globe, engaging teaching patterns, accessibility to global content, and educators’ prominent factors driving the market growth. The key attributes of digital education for students and professionals are personalized learning, effective self-directed learning skills, sharpen critical thinking skills, self-motivated, and expanded learning opportunities.

Cutting-edge technology such as Augmented Reality (AR) is expected to play a significant role in fostering the growth of the digital education market. AR amplifies the real environment with text, sound effects, graphics, and multimedia. Augmented reality is marking its space in the education sector and rushing in popularity in schools and universities worldwide. Its presence in digital education offers features that tend to enhance learning capabilities such as problem-solving, collaboration, more focused on technical knowledge and proficiencies, and building students for the future. AR’s seamless projection of digital objects within the real world promotes engagement and interactivity. It maximizes the student’s ability to devote time towards learning curricular subjects and stimulates empathy in an individual

Digital education paved the way for micro learning. Micro learning refers to e-learning in small doses with just an adequate amount of information to help individuals achieve their goals. For instance, micro learning content includes images, text, videos, audio, text, and games. Organizations are embracing micro learning owing to attributes such as fast deployment, cost-effectiveness, and updated easily. According to the study in the Journal of Applied Psychology, it is found that microlearning is 17% more efficient in gaining knowledge than traditional classroom training.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports

Procurement Analytics Market : The global procurement analytics system market size was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global procurement analytics system market size was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% from 2022 to 2030. Gaming Market: The global gaming market size was worth 202.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Digital Education Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital education market based on course type, learning type, end-user, and region:

Digital Education Course Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Business Management

Others

Digital Education Learning Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Self-paced

Instructor-led

Digital Education End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Academic Institutions & Individuals

Enterprises

Digital Education Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2022 : Dixie State University has chosen Pluralsight to support the development of technology skills for all students, faculty, and staff

: Dixie State University has chosen Pluralsight to support the development of technology skills for all students, faculty, and staff July 2020 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) joined hands with Facebook, Inc., a U.S.-based online social media and social networking service company, to launch augmented reality, digital safety, and online safety prospectus in India.

: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) joined hands with Facebook, Inc., a U.S.-based online social media and social networking service company, to launch augmented reality, digital safety, and online safety prospectus in India. May 2020: Blinkist, a Berlin-based micro learning app, joined hands with Monte Carlo, Inc., an American data reality platform, to gain more reliable data from data observability.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global digital education market are:

Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

Pluralsight LLC

Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Edureka)

Udacity, Inc.

Udemy, Inc.

Miriadax

Jigsaw Academy

Iversity

Intellipaat

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Education Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.