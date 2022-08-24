Shea Law Group Offers Personal Injury Victims Free Consultations

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Shea Law Group, a law firm that handles personal injury cases, is pleased to announce that they provide new clients with a free initial consultation. The law firm works with victims of vehicular accidents, slip, and fall incidents, dog bites, construction site accidents, nursing home neglect and abuse, and medical malpractice.

Personal injury lawyers at the Shea Group provide aggressive legal representation for injury victims. The injury claim for each individual begins with the free consult. Lawyers then start to collect the necessary evidence and documentation to represent individuals or families of injured loved ones in court.

The Shea Law Group brings over 75 years of combined experience to each case. Their bilingual employees assist clients whose first language isn’t English. They help families collect compensation for injuries sustained due to someone else’s neglect or harmful act.

Individuals who have suffered an injury or have a loved one who has suffered an injury due to another’s neglect or abuse are encouraged to visit the Shea Law Group website for more information. Alternatively, individuals can request a free consultation by calling 1-877-909-1215.

About Shea Law Group: Shea Law Group was founded in 1997 by attorney Joseph Patrick Shea. The solo practice has grown into a group of five attorneys, eight paralegal professionals, and a team of support staff members. The Chicago personal injury law firm fights for the rights of personal injury victims.

Company: Shea Law Group

Address: 2400 North Western Ave. 2nd Floor

City: Chicago

State: Illinois

Zip code: 60647

Toll-free number: 877-365-0040

Telephone number: 773-365-0040