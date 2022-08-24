Glutathione Resin Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Glutathione Resin Industry Overview

The global glutathione resin market size was valued at USD 407.60 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for affinity chromatography techniques in research and development activities related to drug and vaccine development. The global product demand is fueled by increased production of vaccines & pharmaceutical drugs and increased research activities across medicine industries. The glutathione resin suppliers face numerous challenges, such as the high price of glutathione, the key raw material used in affinity chromatography technique, and increased government regulations concerning the health of the people, which vary by region considerably.

Reduced glutathione or oxidized glutathione are key raw materials used in manufacturing glutathione resins. Raw materials and processing are the two largest elements in the cost structure of the glutathione resins manufacturing process. Raw materials constitute a high share of the cost structure in glutathione resins production closely followed by processing cost, which accounts for a high share.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Glutathione Resin Market

High raw material prices along with high processing costs are another major factor impacting the market. Thus, the manufacturers are investing in R&D to find an affordable alternative. Key suppliers of the raw materials have widespread facilities and a highly effective distribution network, thereby facilitating efficient and timely sourcing.

Rapidly increasing population, increasing awareness regarding health & safety, the continuous growth of custom affinity bioprocess resin, and expanding pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the affinity chromatography market over the forecast period.

Extensive R&D in the global chromatography resin industry has driven the development of novel resin products, which have better productivity in comparison to conventional resins. Chromatography resin is a perfect example of evolving industry dynamics. Affinity chromatography has gained a significant market space in recent years across various end-use industries due to its ease of use and high accuracy. However, the presence of stringent safety standards across pharmaceutical industries may hamper the growth of the chromatography resin industry.

The market was moderately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 owing to the supply-demand restrain in key economies across the globe. Furthermore, the pandemic impacted several end-use industries, which, in turn, influenced the overall market growth. However, key end-use applications including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others are anticipated to fuel product demand on account of the stability of these industries.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Specialty Polymers Industry Research Reports.

Disposable Gloves Market : The global disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 12.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The global disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 12.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. Chromatography Resin Market: The global chromatography resin market size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global glutathione resin market include:

Merck kGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cytiva

Takara Bio, Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Glutathione Resin Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.