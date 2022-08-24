Graphite Market is projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% over the assessment period of 2021-2031

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the global graphite market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% over the assessment period of 2021-2031.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts that the market is set to witness high-end growth on the back of rising demand for electric vehicles and inclination of people towards environmental stability and safety, as graphite is an important cathode material used in EV batteries.

The market for graphite is dominated by key players such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Nacional de Grafite, Nippon Graphite Industries, Ltd., Superior Graphite Co., and a few others. The product offering of these players are spread across a wide spectrum, and are designed in unique manner, serving various end-use applications.

Organic approaches have remained a consistent pillar pushing market growth. Players with abundant resources and capital investments are continuously investing in developing synthetic graphite to resolve environmental issues. They have also been working alongside EV manufacturers to offer compact solutions. Most key players have also been focusing on the expansion of their manufacturing capabilities in order to meet growing demand.

Graphite Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Graphite market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Graphite market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Graphite supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

The report sheds light on leading providers of graphite, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the graphite has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the graphite market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Graphite demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Graphite will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Graphite will grow through 2029. Graphite historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Graphite consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Graphite Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Natural Graphite Flakes Amorphous Veins Synthetic Graphite

By Application Electrodes Refractories & Foundries Batteries Recarburisers Lubricants Friction Products Others



