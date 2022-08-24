Phosphate Rock Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.75% between 2022 and 2032

In 2021, the global phosphate rock market accounted for USD 21.41 Bn and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2032. In 2032, the market will reach US$ 28.86 Bn worldwide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, forecasts for fertilizer demand grew increasingly pessimistic, with demand significantly declining during July 2020′, which adversely affected the phosphate rock market. The global fertilizer demand for the 2019-20 fiscal year fell from 190.5 MMT to 189.9 MMT, and the demand for the 2020-21 fiscal year dropped from 192.9 MMT to 184.4 MMT, a decline of 4.5%.

With the growing demand for food and increases in per capita income, there will be a significant increase in crop demand, which will result in increased phosphate fertilizer demand. The Asia Pacific region, with countries like China and India, is expected to be the most lucrative regions for this market due to the growing demand for the growing population. As per the segment, the fertilizers segment is going to dominate this market during the forecast period.

Phosphate Rock Market Segmentations:

By Application Phosphate Rock for Fertilizers Phosphate Rock for Food & Feed Additives Phosphate Rock for Industrial Applications Phosphate Rock for Other Applications



